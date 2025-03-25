Manufacturing Execution System Market Skyrockets to $36.13 Billion by 2031 Dominated by Tech Giants – SAP, ABB, Dassault Systemes and Schneider Electric | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, Manufacturing Execution System Market Size and Forecast (2024 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Component, Services Type, Deployment, Organization Size, License Type, Sales Channel, End User, and Geography”, the global manufacturing execution system market is observing significant growth owing to manufacturing industries embarking on digital transformation, stringent regulations in various industries, and a growing need for real-time data.





The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the manufacturing execution system market comprises a vast array of component, deployment, organization size, license type, sales channel, and end user, which are expected to register strength during the coming years.













































Overview of Report Findings

Manufacturing Execution System Market Growth: The manufacturing execution system market size was valued at $16.66 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $36.13 billion by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 11.8% from 2024 to 2031. MES software is used to manage, monitor, and coordinate the real-time physical processes and personnel involved in the conversion of raw materials into intermediate and/or completed commodities. Furthermore, it provides actionable data that assists manufacturing decision-makers in understanding how to optimize plant floor operating conditions in order to increase production output. MES software serves as a bridge between PLM, ERP systems (IT), and machines (OT).

Leveraging Integration of IIoT and Big Data Analytics: The manufacturing execution system market is experiencing significant growth driven by emerging technological trends such as the integration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and big data analytics. IIoT integration enables MES systems to collect real-time data from sensors, machines, and other connected devices, providing manufacturers with enhanced visibility into their operations. This real-time data allows for better decision-making, predictive analytics, remote monitoring, and the optimization of manufacturing processes. As IIoT-enabled devices provide more granular data, manufacturers can more easily identify inefficiencies, improve resource utilization, and reduce downtime. Big data analytics is transforming how MES systems process and interpret vast amounts of manufacturing data. The application of advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms helps manufacturers uncover valuable insights from this data, including patterns, correlations, and trends that were previously difficult to identify. These insights enable more precise control over production processes, quality improvements, and proactive decision-making. For example, predictive maintenance powered by big data allows for the anticipation of equipment failures before they occur, reducing costly downtime. Together, the integration of IIoT and big data analytics is reshaping the MES landscape, fostering smarter, more efficient, and agile manufacturing environments. As these technologies evolve, they promise to unlock further potential for automation, customization, and optimization in manufacturing operations. Thus, leveraging IIoT and big data analytics is expected to set new trends for the manufacturing execution system market during the forecast period..





Regional Overview: MEA includes countries such as Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE. The region is focused on diversifying its economy and lowering its dependence on the oil economy. Governments of these countries focus on making investments and taking initiatives that contribute to advanced manufacturing in the region. For example, in April 2022, the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, who is also the chairman of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF), launched the Saudi Advanced Manufacturing Hub (Saudi AMHUB) strategy with an aim to position Saudi Arabia at the global forefront of industrial innovation and advanced manufacturing. In October 2021, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) announced a new Smart Manufacturing initiative to diversify its economy and attract foreign companies. This new initiative comes in tandem with the UAE federal “Industry 4.0” initiative of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. The initiative has set goals to accelerate the digital capabilities of thousands of local manufacturers through partnerships with leading global tech companies. Such programs and investments focused on digital transformation, smart manufacturing, and industrial modernization are encouraging businesses to adopt MES. Governments in the region are also investing in infrastructure, automation, and Industry 4.0 technologies to enhance production efficiencies, reduce costs, and boost global competitiveness. Thus, the demand for MES solutions grows as countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa focus on diversifying their economies through high-tech manufacturing, thereby fostering innovation and improving manufacturing capabilities.

Geographical Insights: North America dominated the manufacturing execution system market in 2024. Europe is the second-largest contributor to the global manufacturing execution system market, followed by Asia Pacific.





Manufacturing Execution System Market Segmentation

Key segments that contributed to the derivation of the manufacturing execution system market analysis are component, deployment, organization size, license type, sales channel, and end user.

Based on component, the market is segmented into software and service. The service segment is further segmented into professional services and managed services. The software segment held the largest share in the manufacturing execution system market in 2024.

In terms of deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is further segmented into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. The cloud segment held the largest share in the manufacturing execution system market in 2024.

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment held the largest share in the manufacturing execution system market in 2024.

Based on license type, the market is segmented into licensed and subscription-based. The subscription-based segment held the largest share in the manufacturing execution system market in 2024.

Based on sales channel, the market is categorized into direct sales, channel partners and third-party providers. The direct sales segment held the largest share in the manufacturing execution system market in 2024.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into process industry and discrete industry. The process industry segment is further classified into food and beverages, oil and gas, chemicals, pulp and paper, chemical, energy and power, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, water and wastewater treatment, and others. The discrete industry segment is further segmented into automotive, electronics, semiconductors, aerospace and defense, consumer packaged goods, medical devices, and others. The discrete industry segment held the largest share in the manufacturing execution system market in 2024.

The manufacturing execution system market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. North America dominated the manufacturing execution system market in 2024.





Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Manufacturing Execution System Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

SAP SE ABB Ltd Dassault Systemes SE Schneider Electric SE Emerson Electric Co General Electric Co Honeywell International Inc Rockwell Automation Inc Siemens AG PSI Software SE

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the manufacturing execution system market include SAP SE, ABB Ltd, Dassault Systemes SE, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co, General Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Siemens AG, Siemens AG, PSI Software SE, EAZYWORKS INC., Eyelit Technologies, Glorysoft (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd, Oracle Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Autodesk Inc, International Business Machines Corp, IFS AB, FA software (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, 42Q, INFOR, SEDAPTA SRL, KORBER AG, and ECI SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS.

Trending Topics: Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation, Cloud-Based MES Solutions, and Industry 4.0.





Global Headlines

"Rockwell Automation, Inc. announced a collaboration with Ceylon Can Manufacturing, a leading beverage can and end manufacturing company in Sri Lanka. Rockwell implements its cloud-based Plex Manufacturing Execution System (MES), empowering Ceylon Can to transition to digital manufacturing."

"Emerson Automation Solutions announced that it expanded its partnership with Informetric Systems Inc. Emerson integrated InfoBatch with the Syncade Manufacturing Execution System. Emerson customers can now aggregate data from Syncade, DeltaV, and third-party databases/historians using the InfoBatch reporting suite."

Conclusion

Factors such as manufacturing industries embarking on digital transformation, stringent regulations in various industries, and a growing need for real-time data are driving the growth of the manufacturing execution system market. The growing application of MES across various industries and the growth of cloud-based MES solutions in the manufacturing sector are likely to create opportunities for the growth of the manufacturing execution system market. Moreover, leveraging the integration of IIoT and big data analytics is expected to set new trends for the manufacturing execution system market.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including software/service providers, system integrators, and end users—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

