AC Immune Announces Upcoming Presentations and Industry Symposium on Active Immunotherapies at AD/PD™ 2025

AC Immune to host symposium highlighting the company’s industry-leading pipeline of active immunotherapies for precision prevention of neurodegenerative diseases

Multiple presentations at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease (AD/PD™ 2025) showcasing the diversity of the company’s precision medicine pipeline

Lausanne, Switzerland, March 25, 2025 – AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced upcoming presentations highlighting its precision medicine pipeline at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD™ 2025) taking place in Vienna, Austria, on April 1 – 5, 2025. AC Immune will host an industry symposium highlighting advances in the clinical development of active immunotherapies featuring key opinion leaders, industry experts and AC Immune leadership.

Industry Symposium: Unlocking active immunotherapy for tailored prevention strategies in neurodegenerative diseases



Session Date/Time: Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 8:40 – 10:40 am CET

Location: Hall A

Opening and Closing Remarks: Andrea Pfeifer, Ph.D., CEO of AC Immune

Perspectives of disease-modification in Parkinson’s disease

Presenter: Werner Poewe, M.D. (Medical University of Innsbruck)

Time: 8:50 – 9:10 am CET

Targeting alpha-synuclein in early Parkinson’s disease: ACI-7104.056 in the Phase 2 trial VacSYn

Presenter: Günther Staffler, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

Time: 9:10 – 9:25 am CET

Precision Prevention for Alzheimer’s disease

Presenter: Philip Scheltens, M.D., Ph.D. (EQT Life Sciences, Amsterdam University Medical Center) Time: 9:25 – 9:50 am CET

The first active immunotherapy for AD prevention: ACI-35.030/JNJ2056 in the Phase 2b Retain study

Presenter: Lennert Steukers, Ph.D. (Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine)

Time: 9:50 – 10:05 am CET

Anti-Abeta active immunotherapy in early AD and DSAD: ACI-24.060 in the Phase 1b/2 ABATE study

Presenter: Anke Post, M.D., Ph.D. (AC Immune)

Time: 10:05 – 10:20 am CET

The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session, and a replay of the Industry Symposium will be available on the Events page of AC Immune’s website after the event.



Oral Presentations



Morphomer® small molecules targeting Tau for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease

Presenter: Nicolas Preitner, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

Session: Translational Drug Development and Experimental Models

Location: Hall C

Date/Time: Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 16:40 – 16:55 pm CET

Development of Morphomer-antibody drug conjugates – a new class of drugs for neurodegenerative diseases

Virtual On-Demand Oral Presentation - Virtual OO - 186

Presenter: Nampally Sreenivasachary, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

Discovery and optimization of therapeutic small molecules targeting alpha-synuclein aggregation

Virtual On-Demand Oral Presentation - Virtual OO - 187

Presenter: Elpida Tsika, Ph.D. (AC Immune)



Poster Presentations



Defining optimal thresholds for time-to-event endpoints for Parkinson’s disease clinical trials

Poster on Board - SHIFT 02-066

Presenter: Nicolas Sanchez (AC Immune)



Presentations and posters by our collaboration partners



Antibodies generated by JNJ-64042056, an active anti-pTau immunotherapy, in clinical trial ACI-35-1802 can block Tau seeding in neurons

Presenter: Clara Theunis, Ph.D. (Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine)

Session: Abeta & Tau Immunotherapies

Location: Hall E

Date/Time: Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 12:40 – 12:55 am CET

Immunization with JNJ-64042056 generates antibodies in non-human primates that inhibit Tau aggregation in a neuronal Tau seeding model

Poster on Board - SHIFT 02-636

Presenter: Bruno Vasconcelos, Ph.D. (Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine)



