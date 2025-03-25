Aduro Clean Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LONDON, Ontario, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced its management team will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of April.

Gabelli Funds 11th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium

Date: April 3, 2025

Location: The Harvard Club, New York City

Speaker: Ofer Vicus, CEO

This invitation-only event brings together executives and investors focused on environmental services and waste technologies. Aduro is attending to engage with investors looking for opportunities in innovative solutions in the circular economy and chemical recycling sectors.

LD Micro 15th Annual Invitational

Dates: April 9-10, 2025

Location: Westin Grand Central, New York City

Speaker: Ofer Vicus, CEO

As one of the largest gatherings of microcap companies and investors in North America, LD Micro provides a forum for visibility and investor engagement. Aduro’s participation boosts efforts to broaden awareness of its technology platform and highlights recent advancements in scaling its pilot operations.

CEM 13th Annual Scottsdale Capital Event

Dates: April 11-13, 2025

Location: JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort, Scottsdale, Arizona

Speakers: Eric Appelman, CRO

This event connects growth-stage companies with active capital markets participants through a series of one-on-one meetings and networking sessions. Aduro will take advantage of this opportunity to engage with high-conviction investors interested in emerging clean technology solutions.

The Company will also participate in investor meetings throughout the conferences. To schedule a meeting, please reach out to the conference representatives, or email aduro@kcsa.com.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Business Development and Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic Communications

Jack Perkins, Senior Vice President

aduro@kcsa.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d94fc84-87ab-468d-b505-e8da8122bc28