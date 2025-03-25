Prospect Capital Repays March 2025 Bond and Achieves Track Record of $4.7 Billion in Cumulative Principal Bond Repayments During More Than 20 Year History

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”, “our”, or “we”) today announced the full and timely repayment of our convertible bond due March 2025, marking another milestone in Prospect’s long-standing track record of responsible and low debt leverage balance sheet management.

With this latest repayment, Prospect has now over our more than 20-year history repaid approximately $4.7 billion in principal bond obligations across 874 debt tranches spanning diversified funding sources, reinforcing Prospect's reputation as a reliable and disciplined issuer in the capital markets. Prospect’s repaid bond obligations include institutional non-convertible bonds, institutional convertible bonds, baby bonds, and programmatic medium-term notes.

“Our multi-decade track record of meeting obligations across a wide array of funding instruments, including in multiple capital markets that Prospect helped to pioneer in the industry, demonstrates the strength of our diversified and low leverage capital strategy,” said Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer at Prospect. “We continue to prioritize building strong relationships with credit providers and institutional banks, delivering on our commitments, and maintaining access to a broad range of flexible, cost-effective funding sources.”

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect is a business development company lending to and investing in private businesses. Prospect’s investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Prospect has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. We have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.