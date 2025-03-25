O-I Glass Pioneers Sustainable Glassmaking with Successful Biofuel Trial

Achieved significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions using 100% biofuel

Successfully demonstrated the technical viability of using biofuel at scale

Trial was part of the UK government's "Net Zero Innovation Portfolio" program

PERRYSBURG, Ohio /HARLOW, United Kingdom,, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass” or “O-I”) has recently successfully completed a groundbreaking trial in its plant in Harlow, UK, using 100% biofuel to replace natural gas in the furnace for the glass-making process. This achievement is part of a larger initiative led by Glass Futures, a UK-based glass R&D organization, and part of the UK government’s “Net Zero Innovation Portfolio” program, aimed at exploring sustainable fuel options for the industry in the UK.

Key Highlights:

Significant Reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions: By combining biofuel with advanced technologies such as cullet pre-heating, 88% cullet usage throughout the entire trial period, and an oxy-fuel furnace, the Harlow plant achieved a significant reduction in the CO2 footprint for the amber bottles produced.

By combining biofuel with advanced technologies such as cullet pre-heating, 88% cullet usage throughout the entire trial period, and an oxy-fuel furnace, the Harlow plant achieved a significant reduction in the CO2 footprint for the amber bottles produced. Technical Viability: The trial at O-I's Harlow plant has demonstrated the potential for using biofuel on a large scale. This successful trial indicates that O-I could implement this solution when biofuels become available in sufficient quantities and at a feasible cost for full-scale production.

“Our participation in this program is a testament to our unwavering dedication to driving positive change in the industry. The successful completion of the trial in Harlow has proven the feasibility of alternative fuels and has the potential to open up exciting new opportunities for the industry.” said Randy Burns, Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer for O-I. “Glass is already recognized as the ideal sustainable packaging material, and our job is to integrate innovative approaches with efficient processes to further decarbonize glassmaking. By doing so, we aim to contribute to a more sustainable and economically viable future for the entire industry.”

This project underscores O-I's dedication to continually innovate and unlock new sustainability opportunities.

About O-I GLASS

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass, and we are proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it is also pure, healthy, and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 21,000 people across 69 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.5 billion in 2024. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn



