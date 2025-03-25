$5+ Billion Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2035

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market Industry Trends and Forecasts to 2035 -- Distribution by Type of Device, Route of Administration, Actuation Mechanism, Product Usability, Application Area, Type of Load, Microneedle, Material Used, Intervention and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The needle-free drug injection system market is expected to reach USD 606 million in the current year and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4% to 2035. Whereas the microneedle devices market is expected to reach USD 2.11 billion in the current year, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Over the years, the incidence rates of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and oncological diseases have surged, accounting for major cases of death and disability across the world. In fact, according to the Center for Managing Chronic Disease at the University of Michigan, over 50% of the global population is affected by some form of chronic disease. These conditions pose escalating challenges among patients in terms of cost, mobility and mortality. To address the aforementioned challenges, pharmaceutical companies are adopting various innovative and patient focused strategies.

Currently, oral and parenteral routes are employed for administering prescribed medications to manage such chronic conditions. While oral route of administration is convenient and patient friendly, parenteral administration of drugs is most prevalent approach due to several advantages, including rapid onset of action, precise dosing control and higher bioavailability.

However, it is worth noting that choice of administration route, factors such as properties of drug, condition of patient, desired speed and reliability of therapeutic effects influence the choice of administration route. Despite these advantages offered by the conventional (parenteral) drug delivery approaches, there are various challenges that can hinder medication adherence and ultimately affect the desired therapeutic outcomes. These challenges, particularly with intramuscular and subcutaneous routes include pain during administration, risk of cross contamination, needlestick injuries, and inaccurate dosing.

In response, technological advancement in drug delivery has led to the development of safer alternatives like safety syringes and retractable needle syringes, needle free systems, jet injectors, pen injectors and microneedle patches. These advanced systems enable safer administration of drugs owing to their improved design, functionality and usability in comparison to conventional needles.

This has led towards a discernible shift in patient preferences towards painless drug administration, driving the increasing acceptance and adoption of these systems. Owing to the increasing adoption of needle free drug delivery devices, the market for global needle free drug delivery devices is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period.

Key Benefits of Buying this Report

The report provides valuable insights to market leaders and newcomers related to revenue estimations of the overall market and its sub-segments.

Stakeholders can utilize the report to enhance their understanding of the competitive landscape, thereby improving their business positioning and developing more effective go-to-market strategies.

The report provides stakeholders with an overall outlook of the needle free drug delivery devices market, furnishing them with extensive information on significant factors that impact market such as market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

Megatrends Analysis

Technological Innovations

Applications in Personalized Medicine

Telemedicine Integration

Promising Potential in Driving Sustainability

Robust Regulatory Framework

Increase in Clinical Trial Activity

Company Profiles

Antares Pharma (Acquired by Halozyme)

D'Antonio Consultants International

HNS International

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals

Medical International Technology

PharmaJet

Zogenix (acquired by UCB)

3M

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

TheraJect

INJEX Pharma

Debiotech

Micropoint Technologies

Nemaura Pharma

MIKA MEDICAL

QS Medical Technology (Quinovare)

INCYTO

NanoPass Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Economic And Other Project Specific Considerations

5. Executive Summary

6. Introduction

7. Market Landscape: Needle-Free Injection Systems

7.1 Chapter Overview

8. Market Landscape: Microneedle Devices

8.1 Chapter Overview

9. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Needle-Free Injection Systems

9.1 Chapter Overview

10. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Microneedle Devices

10.1 Chapter Overview

11. Likely Drug Candidates: Needle-Free Injection Systems

11.1 Chapter Overview

12. Company Profiles: Needle-Free Drug Delivery Device Providers Based In North America

13. Company Profiles: Needle-Free Drug Delivery Device Providers Based In Europe

14. Company Profiles: Needle-Free Drug Delivery Device Providers Based In Asia-Pacific And Rest Of The World

16. Market Impact Analysis

17. Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market

18. Needle-Free Injection Systems Market, By Product Type

19. Needle-Free Injection Systems Market, By Actuation Mechanism

20. Needle-Free Injection Systems Market, By Product Usability

21. Needle-Free Injection Systems Market, By Type Of Load

22. Needle-Free Injection Systems Market, By Route Of Administration

23. Needle-Free Injection Systems Market, By Application Area

24. Needle-Free Injection Systems Market, By Geography

25. Global Microneedle Devices Market

26. Microneedle Devices Market, By Type Of Microneedle

27. Microneedle Devices Market, By Type Of Material Used

28. Microneedle Devices Market, By Application Area

29. Microneedle Devices Market, By Type Of Intervention

30. Microneedle Devices Market, By Geography

31. Concluding Remarks

32. Executive Insights

33. Appendix I: Tabulated Data

34. Appendix II: List Of Companies And Organizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mcx405

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment