Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market to Reach USD 20.9 Billion by 2035, Growing at 3.5% CAGR | States Fact.MR

Rockville, MD, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global metal cleaning chemicals market was valued at USD 14.3 billion in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 3.5% to end up at USD 20.9 billion by 2035.

The market for metal cleaning chemicals is fast-growing, with industrial automation increasing and surface quality requirements becoming stringent. Modern manufacturing operations require advanced cleaning solutions that ensure the optimal nature of surface preparation and finishing operations. Industry players are working on producing eco-friendly products that meet regulatory compliance with superior cleaning performance. Market growth is a sign of quality control and process efficiency in manufacturing sectors. Innovation is the main driver for market development, especially in eco-friendly formulations and smart cleaning technologies.

Manufacturers invest in research and development, creating products that address specific industry challenges while reducing environmental impact. Digital transformation helps increase process control while optimizing cleaning efficiency. The growth in this market is in line with what is happening around the world concerning manufacturing and sustainability. Regional differences in industrial development and varying environmental regulations dictate the type and acceptance of these products. Volumes are also influenced by the rate of growth in developing markets, whereas specialty items and advanced applications are chosen by developed regions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global metal cleaning chemicals market will grow at a CAGR of 3.5% reaching USD 20.9 billion by the end of 2035

reaching by the end of 2035 North America will expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2025 to 2035, captured 28.7% of the market shares in 2025 and offering an absolute opportunity of USD 2.1 billion during the forecast period

from 2025 to 2035, captured of the market shares in 2025 and offering an absolute opportunity of during the forecast period East Asia account for 32.8% of market share in 2025, generating an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 2.2 billion between 2025 and 2035

of market share in 2025, generating an absolute dollar opportunity of between 2025 and 2035 Between 2025 and 2035, steel metal type is expected to produce an absolute dollar opportunity USD 2.4 billion during the forecast period

during the forecast period With 2% of market share, the Building & Construction end-users holds the valuation of USD 4.3 billion in 2025

"Advanced technologies in surface preparation are rapidly bringing the industries, which, in turn, enhance innovation in green and efficient cleaning solutions, therefore growing the metal cleaning chemicals market”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market:

Crest Chemicals; DST-Chemicals A/S; Eastman Chemical Company; Enviro Serve Chemicals, Inc.; Hubbard-Hall Inc.; KYZEN Corporation; Lincoln Chemical Corporation; Nouryon; NuGenTec; SurTec; ZEP Inc.; ZET-Chemie; Other players.

Market Development

Market strategies include product innovation that focuses on environmental sustainability and performance optimization. Regional expansion into emerging markets results in the construction of local manufacturing capabilities. Industry participants invest in research and development that creates advanced solutions meeting the ever-changing needs of customers.

In April 2023, Nouryon launched sustainable cleaning portfolio targeting industrial applications. Product development emphasizes environmental performance and cleaning effectiveness. Market introduction includes application optimization support.

Metal Cleaning Chemicals Industry News:

In September 2023, Crest Chemicals announced the expansion of its product line to include a high-purity Diacetone Alcohol, aimed at the metal cleaning and coatings market. This product is designed to meet stringent environmental regulations while enhancing cleaning efficiency.

In July 2023, Eastman Chemical Company launched a new line of products featuring Diacetone Alcohol, designed specifically for metal cleaning applications. This innovative product line emphasizes improved efficacy and lower environmental impact, aligning with Eastman’s sustainability goals.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Metal cleaning chemicals Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights based on by product type (Aqueous Metal Cleaning Chemicals, Solvent Metal Cleaning Chemicals, Reagent Grade), by composition (Acid Metal Cleaning Chemicals, Alkali Metal Cleaning Chemicals), by metal type (Steel, Iron, Copper, Metal Alloys, Others), by end-users (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace), and across major seven regions of the world.

