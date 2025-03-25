Credit Union 1 Selects nCino to Power True Omnichannel Experience for Members

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced that Credit Union 1—a forward-thinking financial institution with a nationwide membership—has selected to implement multiple nCino solutions to create a unified experience across its commercial, consumer and indirect lending businesses.

Credit Union 1 has a more than 65-year history of helping individuals, families, and communities achieve financial success, and has grown to include 18 branches nationwide and anytime, anywhere accessibility through the implementation of top digital banking technology. To keep pace with its growth, Credit Union 1 has partnered with nCino to enable quicker lending without losing the community focus that is core to the Credit Union’s values. With the nCino Platform, Credit Union 1 can deliver a connected and convenient lending experience across multiple lines of business, while creating efficiencies to grow its loan volume— all while prioritizing a member-first approach to service.

“As we continue to expand our presence nationwide, our top priority is delivering the modern, seamless experience that today’s consumers expect at all member touchpoints,” says Todd Gunderson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Credit Union 1. “By building a foundational omnichannel architecture that will allow us to deliver fast, personalized and convenient experiences, we’re helping to create brighter financial futures for each of our members.”

Nicole Haverly, Vice President of Credit Unions at nCino, added “Credit unions are unique in that they’re committed to more than services; every interaction at institutions like Credit Union 1 represents an opportunity to reinvest in their members and contribute to the financial success of their communities. We’re honored to partner with the Credit Union as it works towards this mission with nCino’s technology as the foundation.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in financial services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 1,800 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino has developed a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI and data. For more information, visit www.ncino.com .

About Credit Union 1

Credit Union 1 is celebrating more than 65 years of helping members reach their financial goals. CU1 is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving 120,000 members nationwide with 90,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,600 shared-branch locations. Credit Union 1 strives to exceed its members’ expectations by delivering innovative financial solutions and personalized member service to help achieve their maximum economic potential. Discover better banking for all at cu1.com.

