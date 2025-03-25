Sulliden Announces Management and Board Changes, Private Placement Financings, and Annual General and Special Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (“Sulliden” or the “Company”) (TSX: SMC) is pleased to announce that Fred Leigh has been appointed as the president and chief executive officer and a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Leigh has almost 40 years of experience working with early-stage companies and has had a significant role as founder, director and/or investor in many public companies. He is also the founder and President of VC7K Capital Inc., a privately held company which, for over 30 years has invested in early-stage opportunities in the resource sector. VC7K Capital Inc. was an early investor in successful companies such as, Wheaton River Minerals, Hathor Exploration, and Blue Pearl Mining.

The appointment of Mr. Leigh follows the resignation of Scott Moore as the president and chief executive officer and a director of the Company, effective immediately. The board and management of Sulliden express their gratitude to Mr. Moore for his efforts and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Private Placements

The Company is also pleased to announce that it intends to complete best efforts non-brokered private placement hard dollar and flow-through financings for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 and $1,000,000, respectively, (the “Offerings”). The Company anticipates that up to 10,000,000 units (each, a “Unit”) and up to 20,000,000 common shares of the Company will be issued pursuant to the hard dollar and flow-through Offerings at a price of $0.05 per Unit and $0.05 per common share, respectively. Each common share will be issued on a “flow-through basis”. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from issuance.

Closing of the Offerings is expected to occur in April 2025. All securities issued in connection with the Offerings will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one day. Completion of the Offerings is subject to a number of conditions, including all approvals from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). Finder’s fees may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the TSX consisting of a cash commission equal to up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offerings and finder warrants (“Finder Warrants”) in an amount equal to up to 7% of the number of common shares and Units sold pursuant to the Offerings. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offerings. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offerings for general corporate purposes and to fund exploration expenditures on its properties.

Annual General and Special Meeting

In addition, the Company announced today that it has scheduled its annual general and special meeting (the “Meeting”) for June 30, 2025. The Meeting will be held in accordance with applicable corporate governance practices and will provide shareholders with the opportunity to discuss the Company's performance and future direction.

Pursuant to the rules of the TSX, the Meeting was originally required to be held by January 31, 2025. However, the Company opted to delay the meeting while it carefully considered strategic options that had the potential to significantly impact the Company's operations and shareholder interests. After a review process, the Company determined that scheduling the Meeting for June 30, 2025, is in the best interests of the Company.

"We appreciate our shareholders' patience and understanding as we undertook this important process," said the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Fred Leigh. "I believe that the decisions made during this period have positioned the Company to pursue strategic initiatives that we believe will create long-term value. We look forward to engaging with our shareholders at the upcoming meeting."

Further details regarding the Meeting, including the time, location, and agenda, will be provided in the official meeting notice and proxy materials, which will be distributed in due course.

About Sulliden

Sulliden is currently a mining company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas, Australia, and Africa.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.

On behalf of the Board

“Scott Moore”, Chief Executive Officer

info@sulliden.com

(416) 861-2267

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the proposed use of proceeds, the anticipated closing date, and the size of the Offerings. Forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

THE TSX HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.