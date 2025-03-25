New member of Jyske Bank’s Group Executive Board

Jyske Bank’s Supervisory Board has appointed Ingjerd Blekeli Spiten as Head of Personal Banking and Wealth Management and new member of the Group Executive Board.

Ingjerd Blekeli Spiten is Master of Business and Economics and was during the period 2018-2024 Group Executive Director of Retail Banking at DNB (Norway). Previously, she held leadership positions with responsibility for sales, development, and implementation at DNB and tech companies such as Ericsson, Microsoft and Telenor.

Kurt Bligaard Pedersen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, states:

Ingjerd Blekeli Spiten brings a unique combination of skills and experience in banking, technology and management of a large customer-oriented organisation. Ingjerd has been instrumental in the development of one of the strongest digital customer solutions in Scandinavia and will play a central role in the execution of Jyske Bank’s group strategy in the Personal Banking and Wealth Management area.

Ingjerd Blekeli Spiten will take office on 1 June 2025.

