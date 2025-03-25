The Refurb Company USA Launches to Bring Industry-Leading Refurbishment Solutions to North America

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new era in IT refurbishment has arrived in North America with the launch of The Refurb Company USA, headquartered in Farmingdale, New York. The company is set to provide cutting-edge refurbishment solutions that enhance device quality, extend product lifecycles, and support a more sustainable IT ecosystem.

Led by industry veterans Richard Sommers, Frank Milia, and Richy George, The Refurb Company USA brings decades of expertise from IT Asset Management Group (ITAMG), a leading IT asset disposition (ITAD) provider established in 1999.

While aligned with The Refurb Company, a global leader in refurbishment innovation, The Refurb Company USA empowers ITAD professionals and refurbishers across the U.S. and Canada with high-quality refurbishing products, fast turnaround times, and exceptional customer service.

The Refurb Company USA is a licensed producer and distributor of The Refurb Company’s industry-leading refurbishing products, including:

Skinz™ – High-durability skins that instantly enhance device appearance without disassembly.

– High-durability skins that instantly enhance device appearance without disassembly. SticKeys™ – Patent-pending keyboard overlays for seamless language transitions and refurbishment.

– Patent-pending keyboard overlays for seamless language transitions and refurbishment. Screen Savers™ – Cost-effective technology for screen refurbishment.



"We saw an opportunity to bring the best refurbishment solutions directly to the U.S. market," said Frank Milia, Co-Founder of The Refurb Company USA. "By producing locally, we ensure faster lead times, greater quality control, and the ability to support our customers with hands-on training and service."

A core mission of The Refurb Company USA is to reduce reliance on overseas production, lowering carbon emissions while strengthening the North American circular economy. The company provides a three-year warranty on all its products and offers training and support to ITAD professionals and refurbishers.

The Refurb Company USA joins an established global network of refurbishment facilities, including locations in Poole, UK; Sydney, Australia; and New York, USA, with additional expansion planned in 2025.

For more information on The Refurb Company USA and its industry-leading IT refurbishment solutions, visit TheRefurbCompany.com

About The Refurb Company USA

The Refurb Company USA specializes in high-quality refurbishment solutions for ITAD professionals, resellers, and refurbishers. With a leadership team boasting over 25 years of experience in IT asset disposition and refurbishment, the company provides locally-produced, innovative solutions that support sustainability and extend the life of IT hardware.

Contact: Richy George

Email: richy@itamg.com

Phone: 1.516.284.8569