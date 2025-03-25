Statement of the number of actions and voting rights in 2025.02.28

 | Source: VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE

March 25th, 2025                          

Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital
and the total number of voting rights
(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

Stop date of information Total number of shares forming the share capital 

Total number of voting rights
February 28th, 20258.937.085


Gross total voting rights:
15.433.587
Net* total voting rights:
15.380.476


* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights

Attachment


Attachments

UK_Publication mensuelle VPM 28022025