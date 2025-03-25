Wisconsin Art of Cheese Festival Returns – Bigger, Bolder, and Bursting with Flavor!

Madison, Wis., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prepare your palate for a weekend of indulgence as the highly anticipated Wisconsin Art of Cheese Festival returns September 25-28, 2025 — grander, more flavorful, and more spectacular than before. A celebration of Wisconsin's world-renowned cheesemaking heritage, the festival promises to be an immersive experience packed with hands-on events and exclusive excursions—a cheese lover's dream come true. Whether you're a seasoned turophile or a curious foodie, this is your chance to experience the best cheese in the world.

“Wisconsin is known for its commitment to quality and artisanal cheesemaking, and the Wisconsin Art of Cheese Festival honors that heritage by celebrating the talented cheesemakers who craft every wedge, wheel, and bite,” says Chad Vincent, CEO Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. “The festival is not just a taste experience; it’s an unforgettable journey into the artistry, passion and innovation behind Wisconsin’s award-winning cheese legacy.”

New and Exciting Events to Explore:

The festival kicks off on Thursday, September 25, with the inaugural Wisconsin Art of Cheese Open – a golf outing for cheese connoisseurs and golf enthusiasts alike. Take your love for cheese to the green at The Oaks Golf Course for a shotgun-start tournament and a day of fun and friendly competition.

Friday, September 26, is packed with five fabulous excursions that will take attendees on a journey through Wisconsin’s rich cheese heritage:

Pleasant Ridge to Taliesin: A Taste of Wisconsin’s Masterpieces

Spirited Pairings: A Wisconsin Cheese and Bourbon Experience

New! From Dairy to Decanter: A Wisconsin Cheese and Wine Excursion

New! From Farm to Cheese: A Creamery Tour and Tasting

New! Brew City Cheese Tour & Lunch with Dan Jacobs

Friday culminates with the ultimate celebration of Wisconsin’s cheese culture—the Wisconsin Cheese Ball: A Night in Lights—the weekend’s marquee event is the perfect opportunity to pay homage to Wisconsin’s rock stars as Wisconsin Cheese legends shine on the big stage.

On Saturday, September 27, the day begins at Cheese Fair Off the Square, where guests are encouraged to sample, savor, shop, and connect with Wisconsin cheesemakers alongside the Dane County Farmers’ Market.

Then, dive deep into the art and science of cheese with an array of educational seminars designed to heighten your appreciation of cheese, elevate your palate, and spark your culinary creativity:

The Art of Pairing Chocolate, Coffee + Cheese

New! The Art of Pairing Cheese + Bloody Marys

The Art of Cooking with Cheese

The Art of Pairing Cheese + Wine

New! The Art of Exploring Wisconsin’s Dairy Legacy

The Art of Pairing Curds, Cocktails + Mocktails

New! The Art of Painting Wisconsin Cheese

New! The Art of the Cheddar Flight

Don’t miss the opportunity to join Christopher Kimball of Milk Street Radio for a special live podcast held at Madison’s historic Orpheum Theatre, with special guests including cheesemakers, chefs, and food journalists. Enjoy audience games and cheese bites with a special post-event book signing for VIP ticket holders.

For those seeking more adventure, Saturday’s lineup also features two Wisconsin Cheese Crawls – one through the vibrant Willy Street neighborhood and another around the beautiful Capitol Square – where crawlers enjoy curated drink and cheese pairings at local hotspots with insights from cheesemakers.

To wind down your weekend, on Sunday, September 28, enjoy the serene and unique Swiss Salutations: Cheese Yoga and savor the flavors of the state with a decadent Wisconsin Cheese Brunch. This is the perfect finale to a truly extraordinary weekend.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic cheese-filled weekend – tickets go on sale Friday, March 28, at noon CDT. Early-bird pricing ends Sunday, June 1. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ArtOfCheeseFestival.com

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 180 years ago before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. With 90% of the State's cow's milk being turned into cheese, Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. Wisconsin has won more awards for its cheese than any other state or country. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook.



About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products.

