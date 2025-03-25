Metaverse in Healthcare Industry Research 2025-2035 Featuring Global Leaders, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Google XRHealth, and Immersive Touch Among Others

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse in Healthcare Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Component, Type of Technology, Applications, End Users, Geographical Regions and Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metaverse in healthcare market size is estimated to grow from USD 14.6 billion in the current year to USD 219.1 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period, till 2035.

With the ongoing advancements in virtual reality and augmented reality tools, surgeons can perform complex medical procedures in controlled virtual environment, which helps in reducing the errors and improves the overall surgical outcomes.

Further, it is important to highlight that, in recent years, these cutting-edge technological advancements have gathered significant attention from both healthcare professionals and patients due to their abovementioned advantages. Notably, large volumes of data can be scanned by using predictive artificial intelligence (AI) models with data integration, evolutionary modeling and pattern recognition. Therefore, metaverse has the potential to streamline healthcare delivery, reduce treatment costs, and improve patient outcomes by facilitating more personalized and accessible healthcare experiences.

Owing to the numerous benefits of metaverse in healthcare, the companies engaged in this domain are extensively focused on exploring the potential of these digital capabilities to precisely address and diagnose the diseases and support both patients and care givers. Moreover, with the development of digital health metaverse ecosystems that can broaden the training options worldwide, the metaverse in healthcare market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years.

North America is likely to capture the largest market share. This can be attributed to the high acceptance and adoption of metaverse technologies in the healthcare sector, especially in the US.However, the metaverse in the healthcare market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Metaverse in Healthcare Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the metaverse in healthcare market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry. The key takeaways of the report are:

Majority of the key companies integrate artificial intelligence; of these, close to 45% companies offer components based on mixed reality, in order to support the healthcare providers for diagnosis, medical training and education.

Presently, more than 50 players claim to provide blockchain platform solutions across a wide range of drug development applications.

Driven by the increasing digital health services and need for extensive medical training, the metaverse in healthcare market is anticipated to witness a steady growth in the foreseen future.

Owing to the surplus usage of metaverse to improve medical outcomes and support patient experience, the market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of 31.1% in the coming decade.

Metaverse in Healthcare Market: Key Segments

Currently, the software segment occupies the highest share of the overall market. It is worth mentioning that the services segment is expected to witness substantial market growth in the coming years.

Currently, amongst all these types, the augmented reality / virtual reality segment occupies the highest share in the overall market.

Presently, the market is dominated by the revenues generated from the telehealth segment and this trend is unlikely to change in the future as well.

Currently, MedTech companies' segment is likely to hold the largest market share, and this trend is unlikely to change in the future as well.

Players in the Metaverse in Healthcare Market

AccuVein

Aimedis

Brainlab

CMR Surgical

Elevate Healthcare

Eon Reality

GE Healthcare

Google

ImmersiveTouch

Innoplexus

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic

Microsoft

MindMaze

NVIDIA

Oodles Technologies

Philips

Siemens Healthineers

Wipro

XRHealth

