Metaverse in Healthcare Industry Research 2025-2035 Featuring Global Leaders, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Google XRHealth, and Immersive Touch Among Others

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse in Healthcare Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Component, Type of Technology, Applications, End Users, Geographical Regions and Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global metaverse in healthcare market size is estimated to grow from USD 14.6 billion in the current year to USD 219.1 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period, till 2035.
With the ongoing advancements in virtual reality and augmented reality tools, surgeons can perform complex medical procedures in controlled virtual environment, which helps in reducing the errors and improves the overall surgical outcomes.
Further, it is important to highlight that, in recent years, these cutting-edge technological advancements have gathered significant attention from both healthcare professionals and patients due to their abovementioned advantages. Notably, large volumes of data can be scanned by using predictive artificial intelligence (AI) models with data integration, evolutionary modeling and pattern recognition. Therefore, metaverse has the potential to streamline healthcare delivery, reduce treatment costs, and improve patient outcomes by facilitating more personalized and accessible healthcare experiences.
Owing to the numerous benefits of metaverse in healthcare, the companies engaged in this domain are extensively focused on exploring the potential of these digital capabilities to precisely address and diagnose the diseases and support both patients and care givers. Moreover, with the development of digital health metaverse ecosystems that can broaden the training options worldwide, the metaverse in healthcare market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years.
North America is likely to capture the largest market share. This can be attributed to the high acceptance and adoption of metaverse technologies in the healthcare sector, especially in the US.However, the metaverse in the healthcare market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
Metaverse in Healthcare Market: Key Insights
The report delves into the current state of the metaverse in healthcare market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry. The key takeaways of the report are:
- Majority of the key companies integrate artificial intelligence; of these, close to 45% companies offer components based on mixed reality, in order to support the healthcare providers for diagnosis, medical training and education.
- Presently, more than 50 players claim to provide blockchain platform solutions across a wide range of drug development applications.
- Driven by the increasing digital health services and need for extensive medical training, the metaverse in healthcare market is anticipated to witness a steady growth in the foreseen future.
- Owing to the surplus usage of metaverse to improve medical outcomes and support patient experience, the market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of 31.1% in the coming decade.
Metaverse in Healthcare Market: Key Segments
- Currently, the software segment occupies the highest share of the overall market. It is worth mentioning that the services segment is expected to witness substantial market growth in the coming years.
- Currently, amongst all these types, the augmented reality / virtual reality segment occupies the highest share in the overall market.
- Presently, the market is dominated by the revenues generated from the telehealth segment and this trend is unlikely to change in the future as well.
- Currently, MedTech companies' segment is likely to hold the largest market share, and this trend is unlikely to change in the future as well.
Players in the Metaverse in Healthcare Market
- AccuVein
- Aimedis
- Brainlab
- CMR Surgical
- Elevate Healthcare
- Eon Reality
- GE Healthcare
- ImmersiveTouch
- Innoplexus
- Intuitive Surgical
- Medtronic
- Microsoft
- MindMaze
- NVIDIA
- Oodles Technologies
- Philips
- Siemens Healthineers
- Wipro
- XRHealth
Key Topics Covered:
1. BACKGROUND
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
4. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS
5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
6. INTRODUCTION
6.1. Overview of Metaverse in Healthcare
6.2. Key Technologies Employed
6.3. Metaverse Applications in Healthcare
6.4. Challenges associated with Metaverse in Healthcare
6.5. Recent Advancements in Metaverse in Healthcare
7. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS
7.1. Market Drivers
7.2. Market Restraints
7.3. Market Opportunities
7.4. Market Challenges
8. GLOBAL METAVERSE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET
8.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology
8.2. Global Metaverse in Healthcare Market
8.3. Key Market Segmentations
8.4. Roots Analysis Perspective on Market Growth
9. METAVERSE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY COMPONENT
9.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology
9.2. Metaverse in Healthcare Market: Distribution by Component
9.2.1. Metaverse in Healthcare Market for Software
9.2.2. Metaverse in Healthcare Market for Hardware
9.2.3. Metaverse in Healthcare Market for Services
10. METAVERSE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY
10.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology
10.2. Metaverse in Healthcare Market: Distribution by Type of Technology
10.2.1. Metaverse in Healthcare Market for Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality
10.2.2. Metaverse in Healthcare Market for Artificial Intelligence
10.2.3. Metaverse in Healthcare Market for Blockchain Technology
10.2.4. Metaverse in Healthcare Market for Mixed Reality
10.2.5. Metaverse in Healthcare Market for Other Technologies
11. METAVERSE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
11.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology
11.2. Metaverse in Healthcare Market: Distribution by Application
11.2.1. Metaverse in Healthcare Market for Telehealth
11.2.2. Metaverse in Healthcare Market for Medical Training and Education
11.2.3. Metaverse in Healthcare Market for Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine
11.2.4. Metaverse in Healthcare Market for Diagnosis
11.2.5. Metaverse in Healthcare Market for Other Applications
12. METAVERSE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY END USER
12.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology
12.2. Metaverse in Healthcare Market: Distribution by End User
12.2.1. Metaverse in Healthcare Market for MedTech Companies
12.2.2. Metaverse in Healthcare Market for Healthcare Providers
12.2.3. Metaverse in Healthcare Market for Biopharmaceutical, Biotechnology and Life Sciences Companies
12.2.4. Metaverse in Healthcare Market for Payers
12.2.5. Metaverse in Healthcare Market for Patient
13. METAVERSE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS
13.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology
13.2. Metaverse in Healthcare Market: Distribution by Geographical Regions
13.3. Metaverse in Healthcare Market, by Geographical Regions: Market Dynamics Assessment
14. METAVERSE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY KEY PLAYERS
15. MARKET LANDSCAPE
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Key Metaverse Companies in Healthcare: Market Landscape
15.2.1. Analysis by Component
15.2.2. Analysis by Type of Technology
15.2.3. Analysis by Type of Head-mounted Device
15.2.4. Analysis by Applications
15.2.5. Analysis by End User
15.3. Metaverse Companies in Healthcare: Overall Market Landscape
15.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
15.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
15.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
16. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
16.1. Methodology and Key Parameters
16.2. Scoring Criteria
16.3. Key Metaverse Companies in Healthcare: Company Competitiveness Analysis
16.4. Key Metaverse Companies in Healthcare: Benchmarking Analysis
17. COMPANY PROFILES: KEY METAVERSE COMPANIES HEADQUARTERED IN NORTH AMERICA
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Key Metaverse Companies Headquartered in North America
17.2.1. Intuitive Surgical
17.2.1.1. Company Overview
17.2.1.2. Metaverse in Healthcare Offerings Portfolio
17.2.1.3. Financial Details
17.2.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
17.2.2. GE HealthCare
17.2.3. Medtronic
17.2.4. Microsoft
17.2.5. NVIDIA
17.3. Other Key Metaverse Companies Headquartered in North America
17.3.1. AccuVein
17.3.2. CMR Surgical
17.3.3. Elevate Healthcare
17.3.4. EON Reality
17.3.5. Google Health
17.3.6. ImmersiveTouch
17.3.7. XRHealth
18. KEY METAVERSE COMPANIES HEADQUARTERED IN EUROPE AND ASIA-PACIFIC
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Key Metaverse Companies Headquartered in Europe and Asia-Pacific
18.2.1. Philips
18.2.1.1. Company Overview
18.2.1.2. Metaverse in Healthcare Offerings Portfolio
18.2.1.3. Financial Details
18.2.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
18.2.2. Siemens Healthineers
18.2.3. Wipro
18.3. Other Key Metaverse Companies Headquartered in Europe and Asia-Pacific
18.3.1. Aimedis
18.3.2. Brainlab
18.3.3. Innoplexus
18.3.4. MindMaze
18.3.5. Oodles Technologies
19. METAVERSE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET: ONGOING MEGATRENDS
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Key Megatrends
20. PAIN POINT ANALYSIS
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Metaverse in Healthcare: Customer Pain Points
20.3. Strategies to Address Pain Points
20.4. Concluding Remarks
21. METAVERSE APPLICATIONS IN HEALTHCARE: USE CASES
21.1. Chapter Overview
21.2. Key Metaverse Applications across Various Healthcare Segments
21.2.1. Diagnostics
21.2.2. Drug Discovery and Development
21.2.3. Medical Training and Education
21.2.4. Surgical Treatment
21.2.5. Supply Chain Management
21.2.6. Telehealth
21.3. Upcoming Trends in Metaverse in Healthcare Domain
21.4. Future Perspectives
22. CASE STUDY: BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS MARKET LANDSCAPE
22.1. Chapter Overview
22.2. Blockchain Technology Providers: Market Landscape
23. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
24. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA
25. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
