Annovis to Attend AD/PD™ 2025 with Extensive Scientific Program

MALVERN, Pa., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) ("Annovis"), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced its participation in the AD/PD™ 2025 taking place April 1-5 in Vienna.

"We are at a pivotal moment in our company’s journey as we have entered the late clinical stages for both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. It is incredibly rewarding to see our work bring us here, once again supporting that our drug is efficacious and safe across both indications,” commented Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Annovis. “At this meeting, we will present comprehensive data from our latest Phase 3 PD and Phase 2/3 AD studies. For Parkinson’s, we will take a deeper look into the cognitive response, while for Alzheimer’s, we will dive into the advantages of buntanetap for APOE4 carriers, addressing a pressing challenge in existing AD therapies."

Annovis will give two presentations and participate in a forum discussion:

Presentation: BUNTANETAP IMPROVES EARLY PARKINSON’S PATIENTS’ COGNITION AND MOTOR FUNCTIONS IN A PHASE 3 STUDY

Date: April 1

April 1 Time: 2:45 – 3:00 pm CET

2:45 – 3:00 pm CET Presenter: Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder and CEO



Presentation: APOE4 AND BUNTANETAP IN PHASE II/III ALZHEIMER’S PATIENTS

Date: April 2

April 2 Time : 9:40 – 9:55 am CET

: 9:40 – 9:55 am CET Presenter: Cheng Fang, Ph.D., SVP, Research and Development



Forum: NOVEL APPROACHES TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF BIOMARKERS, IMAGING, AND THERAPY OF ALPHA-SYNUCLEIN, LRKK2, AND GBA PATHOLOGIES LINKED TO PD, LBD AND MSA

Date: April 4

April 4 Time: 4:20 – 5:20 pm CET

4:20 – 5:20 pm CET Participant: Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder and CEO



The AD/PD™ 2025 conference brings together the brightest minds in the field in order to share the latest breakthroughs in treatment, translational R&D, early diagnosis, drug development and clinical trials in AD, PD, and other related neurological disorders.

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The Company is committed to developing innovative therapies that improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Investor Alerts

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for email alerts at https://www.annovisbio.com/email-alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company’s SEC filings under “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Annovis Bio Inc.

101 Lindenwood Drive

Suite 225

Malvern, PA 19355

www.annovisbio.com

Investor Contact:

Alexander Morin, Ph.D.

Director, Strategic Communications

Annovis Bio

ir@annovisbio.com