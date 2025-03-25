CervoMed Announces Oral Presentation at 19th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurologic Disorders (AP/PD™)

BOSTON, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders, today announced it will deliver an oral presentation at the 19th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurologic Disorders (AP/PD™), being held on April 1-5, 2025 in in Vienna, Austria. The Company will be presenting detailed analyses from the Extension Phase of the RewinD-LB Phase 2b study of neflamapimod in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).

Details of the AP/PD™ presentation are as follow:

Abstract Title: Efficacy and safety results of the RewinD-LB Phase 2b clinical trial of neflamapimod in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB)

Format: Oral Presentation

Presenters: John Alam, MD, CEO of CervoMed and Co-Principal Investigator of the RewinD-LB Study and Stephen Gomperts, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School and Director, Lewy Body Dementia Unit at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Session Name: Advances in PD, LBD, and MSA Drug Development

Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, April 5th, 2025, 18.25-18.40 pm CET

The abstract will be accessible in the Investor section of the CervoMed website https://www.cervomed.com/ following the presentation.

About CervoMed

CervoMed is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. The Company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational, orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase alpha. Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that causes disease in DLB and certain other major neurological disorders. Neflamapimod is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b trial in patients with DLB.

Investor Contact:

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors

Investors@cervomed.com

617-430-7579