Regula Reaches 15,000 ID Templates in Its Industry’s Largest Database, Revealing New Document Trends

RESTON, Va., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regula, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions, now has 15,000 templates in its identity document template database, the most comprehensive in the world. This significant update ensures that businesses and government agencies around the globe can verify the latest IDs, including the most advanced biometric documents, with the highest accuracy.

Regula’s proprietary identity document template database contains detailed descriptions of each document’s security features. Combined with the advanced capabilities of Regula Document Reader SDK , this enables online ID verification with the same level of precision previously achievable only in on-site scenarios. Incorporating ID templates from 251 countries and territories and capable of reading 138 national languages, this database enables the recognition and proper verification of nearly every ID from any corner of the world, even the rarest ones.

Tracking Global Shifts in Identity Documents

The latest expansion of Regula’s ID template database reflects the global shift towards more sophisticated identity documents. More and more countries are introducing biometric passports, which are considered the most secure at the moment. For example, among the recent additions to Regula’s database are the first-ever biometric passports issued by India, Sri Lanka, and Guyana.

Apart from the format, documents’ security features are also becoming more complex and elaborate. First and foremost, ID issuers are switching from paper substrates in favor of polycarbonate pages, which are much harder to counterfeit. For this reason, states like Benin, Burkina Faso, Chile, and Djibouti have recently issued new IDs with polycarbonate data pages.

Another advanced security feature that has become quite widespread across different identity documents is the Multiple Laser Image (MLI). An MLI embeds two distinct images within a document. Typically, these include the passport holder’s photo and their personal data. Special lenses positioned above the images can visualize either image clearly by tilting the document. Hard to illegally duplicate by design, MLIs significantly enhance document protection. Among the IDs that were added to Regula’s ID template database with the latest update, the US driver’s license from Wisconsin, as well as the ID cards of Jamaica, San Marino, and Yemen contain such security features.

“The growing complexity of identity documents presents notable challenges for ID verification workflows. Businesses and government agencies must be prepared to properly verify all the document security features so as not to miss any forgery or identity fraud attempts. Furthermore, they have to handle multiple ID versions from the same country simultaneously, as many older documents remain in circulation alongside the new formats. By keeping pace with evolving security features and document standards, we help streamline ID verification workflows, reduce fraud risks, and maintain compliance with global regulations,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

Among the new IDs added to Regula’s database to hit 15,000 templates are the following, issued in 2024-2025:

Passports:

Azerbaijan

Benin

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Chile

Djibouti

Germany

Guyana

India

Kosovo

Malawi

Myanmar

Netherlands

Romania

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Slovakia

Sri Lanka

Tajikistan

ID cards:

Argentina

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Chile

Guatemala

Jamaica

Kazakstan

Kosovo

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Philippines

Puerto Rico

San Marino

Slovakia

Somalia

Sri Lanka

Vietnam

Yemen

Driver’s licenses:

Azerbaijan

Denmark

Honduras

Iran

Kosovo

Mongolia

Puerto Rico

Slovakia

Sweden

Venezuela

Bolivia

US states: Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin

To get the full list of the documents supported by Regula's software solutions, visit Regula's official website

