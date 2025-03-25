NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. Appoints Dr. Victoria Medvec to Board of Directors

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (to be listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol NTHI), a clinical-stage medical biotechnology company, announced today that Dr. Victoria Medvec, has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Dr. Medvec is the Chief Executive Officer of Medvec and Associates, a valued adviser to executives and boards at a substantial portion of Fortune 100 companies.

"We are thrilled to leverage Victoria's extensive experience in strategic partnerships, global market access, and regulatory negotiations,” said Dr. Thomas Chen, Chief Executive Officer of NeOnc. “She brings invaluable expertise on high-stakes issues including mergers and acquisitions, customer contracts, and supplier agreements, among others. Over her illustrious career, Victoria has advised prominent life sciences clients such as Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Gilead, Pfizer, and Sanofi. Her presence on our Board enhances our potential for success, and will be invaluable as we work toward the successful commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics."

With a wealth of experience as a public and private board director, Dr. Medvec employs her expertise in negotiations and decision making to help companies drive revenue growth through optimization, risk management, corporate governance and mergers and acquisitions. Her research has been published in esteemed academic journals including Psychological Review and the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. Additionally, she is the author of the best-selling book "Negotiate Without Fear."

"I am honored to join NeOnc's Board of Directors at such an exciting time," said Dr. Medvec. "I am passionate about the Company’s commitment to advancing innovative therapies for patients in need, and I look forward to working alongside a talented team to support NeOnc in achieving its mission to bring transformative solutions to patients living with debilitating brain tumors."

“Dr. Medvec’s strategic value to our company is significant,” said Amir Heshmatpour, NeOnc’s Executive Chairman. “We anticipate receiving significant benefits from her insights and guidance as NeOnc advances its infrastructure and clinical trials, while exploring potential partnerships within the biotech industry.”

Dr. Medvec holds the Adeline Barry Davee Professorship of Management and Organizations at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, where she has been a distinguished faculty member since 1995. She is the co-founder of the Kellogg Center for Executive Women. Her research has garnered attention from prestigious publications such as the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Today Show.

Dr. Medvec earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Bucknell University and obtained her Ph.D. in Psychology from Cornell University.

ABOUT NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics that are designed to address the persistent challenges in overcoming the blood-brain barrier. The company’s NEO™ drug development platform has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods with patent protections extending to 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating malignant gliomas. NeOnc’s NEO100™ and NEO212™ therapeutics are in Phase II human clinical trials and are advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status.

The company has exclusively licensed an extensive worldwide patent portfolio from the University of Southern California consisting of issued patents and pending applications related to NEO100, NEO212, and other products from the NeOnc patent family for multiple uses, including oncological and neurological conditions.

For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit neonctech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Generally, such forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations, possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, including statements regarding our expectations or predictions or future financial or business performance or conditions and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate," or similar expressions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements following the date of this news release, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

“NEO100” is a registered trademark of NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

