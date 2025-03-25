Sironix Renewables Accelerates Manufacturing Scale-Up with Recent Investments

Seattle, Washington, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After securing $3.5M in new funding, Sironix Renewables is rapidly scaling up its manufacturing operations to meet market demand for sustainable, high performance, cost-competitive ingredients in the cleaning products and personal care industries.

This latest funding round was led by Arosa Ventures and Oval Park Capital, along with SNØCAP, EGB Capital and the University of Minnesota. To date, the company has also received $7M in grants and partnership funding, including from the Indiana Soybean Alliance and the United Soybean Board.

“We are committed to working with our partners to launch high-performance and safer products that are also better for the environment,” said Sironix CEO and co-founder Christoph Krumm. “This additional funding will enable us to rapidly transition from bench-scale to pilot-scale to high-volume manufacturing, taking us one step closer to our mission of becoming the premier supplier of non-toxic, high performance and eco-friendly ingredients for the cleaning product and personal care industries.”

Sironix’s first product, the Eosix® Surfactant, is made 100% from plants and is free from sulfates and 1,4-dioxane, a probable carcinogen. It boasts superior performance in hard and cold water, conditions which have conventionally challenged plant-based cleaners, and has excellent skin mildness. In addition, the manufacturing of Sironix’s bio-based ingredient reduces greenhouse gas impact by 52% compared with incumbent petrochemicals.

“A major focus area for Arosa in recent years has been the renewable chemicals sector,” said Peter Chidyllo, Managing Director at Arosa. “Sironix is one of the few technologies that affords superior end-product qualities and a notable reduction in emissions, while being cost competitive with traditional incumbents.”

Sironix is currently working with several major consumer brand partners in the cleaning and personal care industries and is exploring partnerships for industrial applications. With a variety of existing off-the-shelf formulations, Sironix plans to take on several additional brand partners as it scales up production in the United States.

“At Sironix, we believe the future of sustainability in consumer products comes from new ingredients that can improve performance and product safety,” Krumm said. “We’re focused on continuing to scale the future of surfactants to change the way the world cleans.”

Justin Wright-Eakes, Managing Partner of Oval Park Capital, said: “We are thrilled to support the Sironix team as they leverage their proprietary development platform to launch sustainable replacement ingredients for widespread use in everyday consumer products. Sironix is uniquely positioned to deliver tremendous value to its consumer brand partners while also creating strong positive externalities that benefit both human health and the environment.”

Customers interested in more information about Sironix and its technology or products should reach out via Sironix’s website (https://sironixrenewables.com/contact).

About Sironix

Sironix Renewables is a sustainable ingredient development platform that transform plants into high-performing chemicals, so cleaning products perform better and do no harm to the environment. It has developed and is launching a breakthrough surfactant ingredient, called the Eosix® Surfactant, which provides dramatically improved hard water performance compared with conventional ingredients and is made from 100% plant-based resources. Sironix is currently developing its platform technology through industrial partnerships for application development in cleaning and personal care products. More information is available at www.sironixrenewables.com.

