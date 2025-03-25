Chuck E. Cheese Champions Inclusivity in World Autism Month and Beyond

IRVING, Texas, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese , the No. 1 global family entertainment fun center, will celebrate World Autism Month with sensory-friendly events, fundraisers and special film screenings as part of its ongoing commitment to inclusivity and support for the autism community.

Chuck E. Cheese will host its annual national Sensory Sensitive Sundays event at fun centers across the U.S. and Canada from 9-11 a.m. local time on Sunday, April 27, with 20% of sales from the day up to $30,000 going to Autism Speaks, the nonprofit organization dedicated to creating an inclusive world for all individuals with autism throughout their lifespan.

Launched in 2017, Chuck E. Cheese’s monthly Sensory Sensitive Sundays have supported thousands of children and families on the spectrum at select locations by opening two hours early on the first Sunday of the month to provide an environment with dimmed lighting and lower volume so that kids with sensory sensitivities can enjoy all that Chuck E. Cheese has to offer.

Five years ago, Chuck E. Cheese launched an ongoing national initiative with Autism Speaks to promote awareness, acceptance and inclusiveness for autistic children while providing a safe, fun environment where families feel supported.

This year, Chuck E. Cheese is expanding its commitment to the autistic community through a new partnership with Shine Global, a nonprofit media company dedicated to improving children’s lives through powerful stories that raise awareness, promote action and inspire change. Together, they will develop exclusive content that will be shared on screens at nearly 500 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers nationwide. Additionally, on Friday, April 18, 20% of all sales will be donated to Shine Global. To participate, guests must present a Shine Global fundraising voucher, available at ChuckECheese.com, at the checkout.

Chuck E. Cheese, in partnership with Autism Speaks and Shine Global, will premiere the production company’s latest film, “Comedy Against the Odds,” directed by six-time Daytime Emmy-winner Suzanne Luna, at a private screening at its fun centers in Burbank, California, and Brooklyn, New York. The film follows 10-year-old Austin Eletto, an aspiring stand-up comedian with autism, as he uses comedy to challenge stereotypes and embrace his identity.

“During World Autism Month and throughout the entire year, Chuck E. Cheese is dedicated to leading the family entertainment industry with our commitment to promote awareness among our guests and employees and through our partnership with Autism Speaks,” said CEC Entertainment President and CEO David McKillips. “This year, we are extending our advocacy work even further with Shine Global, allowing us to provide a platform and opportunity for voices like Austin’s to be heard by millions of guests visiting our fun centers.”

“Austin’s story is a powerful message of resilience, determination and courage,” said Albie Hecht, co-founder of Shine Global and the film’s producer. “Through our partnership with Chuck E. Cheese, we will be able to provide additional opportunities for Shine Global to leverage the brand’s entertainment programs to connect with a new audience and provide access to resources for kids like Austin and their families.”

Throughout April, Chuck E. Cheese will also hold the following fundraisers:

A round-up campaign at all fun centers will encourage guests to round up their purchases to the next dollar at checkout to donate the difference to Autism Speaks.

Guests who place orders online can add $1, $3 or $5 donations to Autism Speaks at checkout.

The Chuck E. Cheese Online Shop will donate 10% of profits from all April sales to Autism Speaks.



The money raised from these fundraisers will support various Autism Speaks initiatives, including global research, advocacy, no-cost resources and referral support to address the needs of autistic individuals throughout their lives.

“In our 20th year of supporting the autism community, Autism Speaks is more committed than ever to creating a world where total acceptance and opportunities for all are guaranteed. Chuck E. Cheese has helped us make tremendous strides toward this vision over the last five years,” said Autism Speaks President and CEO Keith Wargo. “Creating inclusive experiences for autistic children paves the way for greater inclusion in health care, education and employment, making Chuck E. Cheese’s efforts invaluable in redefining what’s possible for people with autism at all stages of life.”

Over the past five years, Chuck E. Cheese has contributed nearly $500,000 to support the autistic community through its partnership with Autism Speaks. This year, it will serve as a Strategic Corporate Sponsor at the Autism Speaks Empower Summit & Challenge in Dallas-Fort Worth (April 11-12) and Miami (May 16-17). Additionally, Chuck E. Cheese will once again sponsor the Autism Speaks Walk in Los Angeles, offering sensory-friendly activities and a special visit from Chuck E. Cheese at the event.

Chuck E. Cheese also participates in Workplace Inclusion Now (WIN)™, Autism Speaks’ employment program that brings together people with autism and related conditions, communities and employers to build and support inclusive, welcoming workplaces. Chuck E. Cheese trains team members across all fun centers to ensure that every guest, inclusive of people on the autism spectrum, enjoys a safe, fun-filled visit.

In addition to the national Sensory Sensitive Sunday event on April 27, select fun centers will be hosting their regular monthly Sensory Sensitive Sunday on April 6. For a list of participating locations, visit: https://www.chuckecheese.com/sensory-sensitive-sundays/

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For over 47 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and it continues to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $24 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers, with locations in 45 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. In PMQ’s Pizza Power Report 2025, Chuck E. Cheese was named one of the top 10 pizza chains in the U.S. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to creating an inclusive world for all individuals with autism throughout their lifespan. In response to the pressing needs of the 1 in 36 children and 1 in 45 adults with autism in the U.S. today, Autism Speaks provides resources and tools for autistic individuals of all ages and levels of support. Connecting over 28.5 million people with autism and their families to free advocacy, services, supports, research, innovation and advances in care, the nonprofit serves as convener for the autism community with the goal of making a real difference for all people on the autism spectrum. Learn more and join the movement by following @AutismSpeaks on social media.

About Shine Global

Shine Global is a nonprofit media company that improves children’s lives by telling powerful stories that raise awareness, promote action and inspire change. We produce inspiring films and compelling content about underserved children. Through tailored distribution and outreach, we connect with our audiences in communities, classrooms, museums, and on Capitol Hill as part of a powerful engagement campaign to encourage social change.

Since being co-founded by Albie Hecht and Susan MacLaury in 2005, Shine Global films have won more than 100 major awards, including an Academy Award® for Best Documentary Short Subject for “Inocente,” an Academy Award®-nomination for Best Live Action for “Anuja,” and an Academy Award®-nomination and two Emmys® for “War/Dance.” Recent films include the documentary-animation hybrid “Liyana,” the hit documentary “The Eagle Huntress,” “Through Our Eyes: Homefront,” which is available on PBS and Max, the Ariel Award-winner “Home Is Somewhere Else,” and “Comedy Against the Odds,” which is currently in film festivals. For more information or to donate, visit www.shineglobal.org.

Media Contact:

Juliana Mitchell

juliana@spmcommunications.com

817-329-3257

