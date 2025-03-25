Agricultural Tractor Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Mahindra & Mahindra, Deere, CNH, Kubota, AGCO, Force Motors, Standard Corporation India, Sonalika Group and more

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Tractor Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The agricultural tractor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.48%, to reach US$31.22 billion in 2030 from US$20.38 billion in 2025.



The agricultural tractor market is experiencing growth driven by the rising adoption of precision farming and an increasing demand for agricultural equipment, including tractors. Government support for farm mechanization, through subsidies and incentives for purchasing agricultural equipment, significantly boosts tractor production. Additionally, ongoing technological advancements in tractor manufacturing enhance their efficiency, further propelling market growth by improving the performance and capabilities of these machines.

The global agricultural tractor market encompasses the production and sales of agricultural tractors and related products, such as accessories, attachments, and parts like engines. This market includes various engine types, categorized by horsepower: less than 40 HP, between 41 HP to 100 HP, and more than 100 HP. These tractors are utilized across different farming applications, including crop farming, livestock management, and specialized farming practices such as orchards and horticulture. Manual tractors dominate in regions like Asia-Pacific, while autonomous tractors are increasingly in demand in developed countries.

Key players in the agricultural tractor market include Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Deere & Company, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, CNH Industrial N.V., and Kubota Corporation. These companies hold significant market shares due to their strong brand reputation and product offerings.

Increasing Farm Mechanization

There is a notable rise in demand for agricultural equipment, particularly tractors. The growth of precision farming is significantly boosting the use of advanced agricultural technologies. Innovations such as GPS, automated steering systems, and sensors are enhancing agricultural practices and driving the demand for tractors. For instance, Mahindra OJA launched seven lightweight 4WD tractors in August 2023, priced between Rs. 5,64,500 and Rs. 7,35,000, which cater to the growing need for efficient agricultural solutions.

Furthermore, government initiatives aimed at raising awareness among farmers about the benefits of using tractors are contributing to market growth. Data from the Tractor and Mechanization Association indicates that retail sales in India rose from 125,418 units in October 2023 to 151,772 units in October 2024. Thus, increasing farm mechanization combined with ongoing government support is expected to drive market growth.

Geographical Trends Shaping the Agricultural Tractor Market:

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by emerging agricultural economies like India and China, where there is a high demand for agricultural tractors. The increasing mechanization of agriculture and government support will further drive this trend. For example, agriculture plays a significant role in India's GDP contribution; with rapid population growth comes a corresponding rise in food demand.

In contrast, North America and Europe are expected to maintain significant shares of the market. The prevalence of large-scale farming operations and advancements in technology will drive growth in these regions. In summary, the agricultural tractor market is poised for substantial growth due to rising farm mechanization driven by technological advancements and government support across various regions. The Asia-Pacific region stands out as a key area for future expansion alongside established markets in North America and Europe.



