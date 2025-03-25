China Gift Card Market Report 2025 - China's Gift Card Market to Hit $227.6B by 2028, Alibaba and JD.com Lead with Alipay, WeChat Pay Integration, Boosting Corporate Incentive Adoption

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card market in China is expected to grow by 8% on annual basis to reach US$191.62 billion in 2025. China's gift card market experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the gift card sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 177.36 billion to approximately USD 252.22 billion.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the gift card sector in China, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (retail and corporate); product categories; retail sectors; and store formats. With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the gift card sector, segmented by digital and e-gift card sales, distribution channels, key occasions, demographic trends, and market share statistics of leading retailers. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.



Key Insights



The Chinese gift card market is rapidly transforming, shaped by digitalization, mobile payment integration, and corporate adoption. The growing preference for digital gift cards and their seamless integration into platforms such as Alipay and WeChat Pay highlights the increasing role of technology in consumer purchasing behavior. As more businesses incorporate gift cards into incentive programs, demand for flexible and customizable solutions will continue to rise.



In the next few years, competition within the market is expected to intensify, with companies investing in enhanced digital experiences and personalized gift card solutions. The deepening integration of gift cards with mobile payment ecosystems will further embed them into everyday consumer spending habits. Businesses that adapt to these evolving trends by leveraging digital innovation and strategic partnerships will be best positioned to capitalize on the expanding Chinese gift card sector.



Expansion of Digital Gift Cards

China is witnessing a significant rise in adopting digital gift cards, with consumers favoring their convenience and immediate delivery. Major e-commerce platforms, such as Alibaba's Tmall and JD.com, have broadened their digital gift card offerings to cater to this increasing demand.

The surge in e-commerce activities, particularly accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a primary driver for digital gift cards. China's e-commerce sector has grown rapidly, with significant revenue increases in recent years. This trend will continue as more consumers prefer online shopping for everyday essentials.

The trend toward digital gift cards is expected to intensify, with projections indicating continued growth in the Chinese gift card market. Retailers will likely invest more in digital platforms and personalized e-gift card options to enhance customer engagement and loyalty.

Integration of Gift Cards into Mobile Payment Ecosystems

Gift cards are increasingly integrated into China's dominant mobile payment platforms, such as Alipay and WeChat Pay. This integration allows users to seamlessly purchase, store, and redeem gift cards within their everyday payment applications.

With over 900 million mobile payment users, China's digital payment infrastructure is highly advanced. The convenience of managing gift cards within popular mobile wallets has made them more appealing to consumers, driving further adoption.

As mobile payment platforms continue to evolve, the integration of gift cards is expected to deepen, offering more personalized and versatile options. This development is likely to further embed gift cards into Chinese consumers' daily spending habits.

Growth in Corporate Adoption of Gift Cards

Chinese businesses increasingly utilize gift cards as part of their employee reward and customer loyalty programs. Companies are adopting gift cards to incentivize performance and enhance satisfaction.

The need for flexible and customizable reward solutions has led corporations to prefer gift cards over traditional incentives. Gift cards' versatility allows businesses to tailor rewards to individual preferences, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of their incentive programs.

The use of gift cards in corporate settings is anticipated to grow, contributing significantly to the overall expansion of the Chinese gift card market. As companies seek innovative ways to motivate employees and retain customers, the demand for corporate gift card solutions is expected to rise.

Competitive Landscape of the China Gift Card Market



The Chinese gift card market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by the increasing adoption of digital solutions, expansion of mobile payment integrations, and regulatory measures aimed at ensuring market transparency. Leading players such as Alibaba and JD.com continue strengthening their market presence, while new entrants are introducing innovative multi-brand and digital-first gift card options. The rise in strategic partnerships and acquisitions further shapes the competitive landscape, allowing companies to expand their offerings and reach a wider consumer base.



Over the next few years, market competition is expected to intensify as technological advancements and consumer preferences evolve. Established players will likely focus on enhancing digital offerings and exploring new payment-linked solutions, while new entrants may introduce innovative options such as cryptocurrency-based gift cards. Businesses that align with regulatory requirements and leverage digital transformation will be well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in China's growing gift card sector.



Current Market Dynamics

This expansion is driven by the increasing adoption of digital gift cards and their integration into mobile payment platforms. Both closed-loop cards, specific to individual retailers, and open-loop cards, usable across multiple merchants, contribute to this growth.

Key Players and Market Share

Prominent companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and JD.com Inc dominate the Chinese gift card landscape, leveraging their extensive e-commerce platforms and technological capabilities to capture significant market share.

In recent years, new entrants have introduced innovative products, including digital and multi-brand gift cards, catering to tech-savvy consumers and diversifying market offerings. For instance, startups are launching digital and multi-brand gift cards to cater to tech-savvy consumers and provide more flexible gifting solutions.

Recent Launches and Partnerships

Companies in China's gift card market are increasingly forming strategic partnerships to expand their digital offerings and reach a broader consumer base. E-commerce giants such as Alibaba and JD.com have collaborated with financial service providers to integrate gift cards into their digital payment ecosystems. These partnerships enable businesses to offer more seamless and accessible gifting solutions while enhancing customer engagement.

Mergers and acquisitions are also crucial in-market consolidation, allowing larger firms to strengthen their competitive position. Companies are acquiring smaller or specialized firms to expand their portfolio of gift card services and gain a foothold in emerging market segments. This trend will continue as businesses seek to optimize distribution channels and increase scalability in the evolving Chinese gift card industry.

Anticipated Market Evolution (Next 2-4 Years)

The competitive intensity in the Chinese gift card market is anticipated to increase, driven by technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences. Established players are expected to enhance their digital offerings, while new entrants may introduce innovative solutions such as cryptocurrency-based gift cards. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are likely to continue as companies seek to expand their market share and diversify their product portfolios.

Regulatory Changes

In the past year, China has implemented regulatory measures to enhance transparency and security in the gift card sector. These regulations address fees, expiration dates, and usage terms to protect consumers and ensure fair competition among providers. The government has also issued guidelines to prevent fraudulent activities associated with gift cards, emphasizing the importance of consumer education and robust security measures.

Companies Featured

JD.Com

Alibaba (China inc. all brands)

Vip.com

Yonghui Superstores Group

RT Mart

Unimart

Amazon

Samsung

Belle (All brands)

Wumart Superstore

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 325 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $191.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $252.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered China

Report Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of gift card industry in China through 100+ tables and 280+ charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.

China Total Spend on Gifts

China Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

China Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

China Digital Gift Card Market Size

China Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

China Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

China Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

China Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

China Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

China Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

China Gift Card Purchase by Payment Method

