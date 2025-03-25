RecycLiCo Battery Materials Engages Fusion Projects to Assist with Site Selection for New Laboratory and Demonstration Plant

SURREY, British Columbia, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4), a pioneer in the field of lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Fusion Projects, a leading industrial workplace project manager, in connection with the continuing evaluation of potential locations in the Vancouver area for a new laboratory and demonstration plant. Fusion Projects will assist with the assessment of existing infrastructure and provide the Company with recommendations for the electrical and mechanical systems required to build-out laboratory facilities and reassemble and operate the Company’s demonstration plant. This project is part of the Company’s continuing efforts, along with hiring additional scientific and engineering staff, to enhance its ability to protect and further develop its technology and to increase its opportunities to obtain grants and cooperative funding.

“By investing in dedicated lab and plant infrastructure, RecycLiCo is taking another step toward deepening its internal technical resources and supporting long-term growth,” said Richard Sadowsky, RecycLiCo’s Interim Chief Executive Officer. “RecycLiCo remains committed to expanding its scientific, engineering and technical capacity to support our upcycling technology and to continue exploring new ways to deploy our expertise in critical mineral recovery. Establishing and operating our own laboratory and plant facilities is essential and we are delighted to have advice and support from the experienced team at Fusion Projects. With their support, we aim to acquire a suitable site and begin the buildout phase."

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery upcycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese. RecycLiCo’s hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re- manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

About Fusion Projects

Fusion Projects is a Design-Build firm offering comprehensive Project Management and Construction Management services across multiple industries. With a robust ecosystem of architects, designers, consultants, and preferred trades, Fusion Projects provides invaluable expertise to ensure RecycLiCo secures the ideal location for their operations. Fusion Projects is excited to collaborate with RecycLiCo by expertly guiding them through every phase of the project to deliver innovative, cost-effective strategies that perfectly align with their operational goals.

