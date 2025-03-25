PeakMetrics and Reality Defender Win US-Japan Global Innovation Challenge to Combat AI-Driven Information Warfare

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeakMetrics and Reality Defender today announced that they were named winners of the 2025 Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and Japan Ministry of Defense’s Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Agency (ATLA) US-Japan Global Innovation Challenge. The challenge focuses on advancing AI-driven command and control decision-making to strengthen resilience against information warfare.

Selected from a competitive field of participants, PeakMetrics and Reality Defender demonstrated a joint solution leveraging AI-powered narrative intelligence and deepfake detection to enable defense agencies to detect and defend against foreign malign influence and deceptive media.

"The information environment is evolving rapidly, and AI-powered deception and bad actors are becoming more sophisticated," said Nick Loui, Co-Founder & CEO of PeakMetrics. "Winning this challenge highlights the urgent need for advanced tools that help defense agencies detect emerging threats and counter adversarial influence. Our partnership with Reality Defender ensures government and intelligence teams have the real-time insights they need to act decisively."

PeakMetrics' advanced AI and machine learning capabilities enable continuous monitoring of narratives in the information environment, surfacing critical context around emerging threats and identifying adversarial influence campaigns. Reality Defender’s deepfake detection technology enhances this process by identifying AI-generated or manipulated content across audio, video, and images. This combined approach equips defense agencies with real-time insights to counter false information and safeguard strategic decision-making.

"This recognition from DIU and ATLA represents a significant milestone in the fight against AI-enabled deception," said Ben Colman, Co-Founder and CEO of Reality Defender. "Winning this innovation challenge alongside PeakMetrics validates that defense agencies are prioritizing the deepfake threat. Our combined solution addresses the urgent need for real-time detection capabilities in military and intelligence contexts where information integrity is mission-critical."

Together, PeakMetrics and Reality Defender are committed to advancing AI-driven solutions that empower defense agencies to navigate an increasingly complex information environment.

About PeakMetrics

PeakMetrics provides a cutting-edge narrative intelligence solution designed to help government entities proactively detect, decipher, and defend against malign influence and adversarial information campaigns. Leveraging advanced narrative ML technology, PeakMetrics identifies emerging narratives in real time, assesses their impact to prioritize the most pressing threats, and delivers actionable response plans to support mission-critical decision-making. Government agencies rely on PeakMetrics to counter foreign influence, mitigate deceptive media, and strengthen resilience against evolving information threats.

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender secures critical communication channels against deepfake impersonations, enabling enterprises and governments to interact with confidence in an AI-powered world. Our patented multimodal approach detects sophisticated impersonations in real time, while flexible deployment options integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure. Through continuous engineering and rigorous testing, Reality Defender empowers security teams to stop deepfake-enabled attacks before they can compromise assets or damage institutional trust.

