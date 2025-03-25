Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, with Top Players Aurubis, Novelis, Rio Tinto, Sims, Umicore and more

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Non-ferrous Metal Recycling market anchors a vital segment of the circular economy, focusing on the recovery and reuse of metals like aluminum, copper, lead, and zinc. Renowned for its sustainability benefits, this industry reduces energy consumption and landfill waste compared to primary metal production, supporting applications across automotive, construction, and electronics sectors. Growth is driven by urbanization, regulatory pushes for green practices, and rising metal demand, with trends leaning toward advanced sorting technologies and increased recycling rates to meet environmental goals.



Market Size and Growth Forecast



The global Non-ferrous Metal Recycling market is estimated at USD 225 billion to USD 230 billion in 2025. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% to 3% through 2030, reflecting steady progress fueled by industrial demand and sustainability mandates.



Regional Analysis

North America: Expected to grow at 2-3%, with 10-15% share, the U.S. leads with automotive and construction recycling. Trends focus on lightweight materials and urban mining.

Europe: Projected at 2-2.5%, holding 10-20%, Germany and the UK drive demand with strict recycling policies. Circular economy initiatives are key trends.

Asia Pacific (APAC): Anticipated at 3-3.5%, dominating with 65-70%, China and India excel in scale and cost efficiency. Rapid industrialization shapes growth.

Middle East and Africa (MEA): Growing at 1.5-2%, with 2-3% share, South Africa stands out with mining-related recycling. Import reliance persists.

South America: Expected at 1.5-2%, holding 1-2%, Brazil leads with construction and automotive needs. Local processing is a focus.

Application Analysis

Motor vehicles: Forecasted at 3-3.5%, with 35-45% share, it thrives on lightweight aluminum use. Electrification boosts demand.

Mechanical & Communication: Projected at 2-3%, holding 15-20%, it supports machinery and telecom scrap. Digitalization drives growth.

Construction: Expected at 2-2.5%, with 10-15% share, it uses recycled metals for infrastructure. Sustainability is a trend.

Electronics & Electrical: Anticipated at 2.5-3%, holding 10-15%, it recovers metals from e-waste. Miniaturization shapes demand.

Product Type Analysis

Aluminum: Projected at 3-3.5%, dominating with 55-60%, it excels in automotive and packaging. Lightweighting drives adoption.

Copper: Expected at 2-2.5%, with 15-20% share, it supports electrical applications. Renewable energy boosts use.

Lead: Anticipated at 2-3%, holding 10-20%, it serves batteries. Recycling efficiency is a trend.

Zinc: Projected at 1.5-2%, with 0-5% share, it aids coatings. Niche demand persists.

Key Market Players

Aurubis

Novelis

Mitsubishi Materials

Constellium

Norsk Hydro

Rio Tinto

Speira

Dowa Holdings

Sims

EMR

CMC Recycling

Umicore

Chiho Environmental

Nucor

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants: Low to medium, as high capital and regulatory barriers deter entry, though regional players emerge.

Threat of Substitutes: Low, with primary metals as alternatives, yet recycling's cost and eco-benefits prevail.

Bargaining Power of Buyers: Medium, as industries negotiate prices, balanced by metal scarcity.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Medium to high, with scrap supply volatility granting leverage, offset by diverse sources.

Competitive Rivalry: High, driven by pricing, technology, and global expansion efforts.

Tariff Conflict and Supply Chain Localization Impact

Tariff conflicts, particularly between the U.S. and China, have spurred localized supply chains in the Non-ferrous Metal Recycling market. Duties on metal imports have pushed North America and Europe to enhance domestic scrap processing, reducing reliance on APAC exports while raising operational costs. APAC, led by China, strengthens regional recycling hubs to maintain its dominance, balancing tariff pressures with economies of scale. This shift bolsters supply security but challenges smaller firms, widening competitive gaps.



Market Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunities

Sustainability mandates: Green policies drive recycling demand, expanding market scope.

E-waste growth: Rising electronics disposal fuels metal recovery, unlocking potential.

Automotive shift: EV adoption boosts aluminum and copper needs, enhancing prospects.

Urbanization: Infrastructure growth in APAC offers scale, driving expansion.

Tech advancements: Improved sorting tech increases efficiency, boosting competitiveness.

Challenges

Price volatility: Fluctuating metal prices squeeze margins, testing stability.

Regulatory complexity: Diverse standards raise costs, slowing growth.

Supply inconsistency: Scrap availability varies, risking disruptions.

Energy costs: High processing expenses challenge profitability, demanding efficiency.

Competition: Crowded market pressures differentiation, straining resources.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling by Region

8.2 Import of Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Market in North America (2020-2030)

9.1 Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Market Size

9.2 Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Market in South America (2020-2030)

10.1 Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Market Size

10.2 Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)

11.1 Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Market Size

11.2 Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Market in Europe (2020-2030)

12.1 Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Market Size

12.2 Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Market in MEA (2020-2030)

13.1 Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Market Size

13.2 Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis



Chapter 14 Summary For Global Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Market (2020-2025)

14.1 Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Market Size

14.2 Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Market Forecast (2025-2030)

15.1 Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Market Size Forecast

15.2 Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

Aurubis

Novelis

Mitsubishi Materials

Constellium

Norsk Hydro

Rio Tinto

Speira

Dowa Holdings

Sims

EMR

CMC Recycling

Umicore

Chiho Environmental

Nucor

