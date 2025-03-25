Canada Construction Industry Report 2025: Market to Grow by 3.9% this Year to Reach CAD 222.11 Billion this Year - Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Construction Industry Databook - Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction, City Level Construction by Value and Construction Cost Structure, Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction market in Canada is projected to ascend to CAD 222.11 billion by 2025, growing at an annual rate of 3.9%. This positive trend follows a resilient performance from 2020-2024, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8%, and is forecast to continue with a steady CAGR of 3.2% from 2025 to 2029. By the close of 2029, the market is expected to reach an estimated CAD 261.30 billion. These figures underscore the strong momentum within Canada's construction sector and the multifaceted opportunities emerging across various segments.



Growth Dynamics



The extensive market data indicates substantial growth dynamics within the building and infrastructure construction sectors, spanning over 40 distinct market segments. This broad-based expansion is fueled by both residential and non-residential construction, with significant growth evident in city-level construction activity. Top cities in the country are expected to see major construction advancements, thus driving nationwide economic development.



Key Insights and Macroeconomic Factors



A detailed analysis of the data shows that the residential construction industry is contending with economic pressures and evolving trends, including rising construction costs and labor shortages which pose challenges to developers. To address affordability and meet changing demands, the industry is turning to innovative approaches such as modular construction and government intervention programs aimed at easing regulatory barriers and promoting sustainable housing.



In terms of commercial construction, while developers face high costs and shifting market demands, there are growing opportunities in mixed-use and logistics infrastructure, spurred by governmental initiatives and a burgeoning e-commerce sector. Institutional construction remains resilient under public funding for healthcare and education infrastructure, with sustainability and modular construction gaining prominence to address cost efficiency.



Project Landscape and Government Policies



Major construction projects across the country, including advanced logistics centers, educational facilities, and healthcare institutions, are indicative of a comprehensive and diverse project landscape. Government policies and programs play a pivotal role in shaping the construction environment, with funds allocated for initiatives to accelerate residential and commercial construction, and to improve sustainability and resilience of built assets.



Industry-Specific Developments



Across the sector, technological advancements such as AI and prefabrication are driving operational efficiencies and cost savings. Sustainability remains a crucial consideration, with a push towards LEED-certification and net-zero targets. The sector’s robust growth is also challenged by shortages in skilled labor, prompting initiatives to attract and train individuals in the required trades, ensuring sustainability in sector growth.



