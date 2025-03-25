Argentina Construction Industry Report 2025: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction, City Level Construction Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume 2020-2029

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Construction Industry Databook - Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction, City Level Construction by Value and Construction Cost Structure, Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the construction market in Argentina is expected to grow by 8.8% on annual basis to reach ARS 7.75 trillion in 2025.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 12.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of ARS 7.12 trillion to approximately ARS 10.83 trillion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Argentina, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.



Argentina Residential Construction Industry



The Argentine residential construction industry presents both opportunities and challenges. The demand for rental housing is growing, creating investment potential for BTR developments. Additionally, sustainability-focused housing projects align with global energy efficiency trends and government incentives.



However, developers must navigate inflationary pressures, high borrowing costs, and regulatory hurdles that can slow project execution. Companies that adopt cost-efficient construction methods, leverage government incentives, and incorporate sustainable building practices will be better positioned to succeed in Argentina's evolving residential real estate market.

Argentina Commercial Construction Industry



The Argentine commercial construction sector presents opportunities in mixed-use developments, green-certified office spaces, and modern retail projects. Developers who adapt to changing workplace trends, invest in sustainability, and leverage government incentives will be well-positioned to succeed.



However, rising construction costs, high office vacancy rates, and economic uncertainty pose risks. Companies that embrace flexible commercial real estate strategies, integrate smart building technologies, and explore repurposing underutilized commercial properties will have a competitive edge in navigating Argentina's evolving commercial construction landscape.

Argentina Institutional Construction Industry



Argentina's institutional construction sector presents strong investment opportunities, particularly in healthcare and education infrastructure. Government-backed hospital expansions, school modernization projects, and private-sector investments in medical and research facilities drive demand for modern institutional buildings.



However, budget constraints, rising material costs, and workforce shortages remain key challenges. Developers who leverage public-private partnerships, integrate smart building technologies, and align with sustainability initiatives will be well-positioned to succeed. Adapting to government policies and investing in innovative, cost-efficient institutional projects will be crucial for long-term growth in Argentina's institutional construction sector.

Argentina Industrial Construction Industry



Argentina's industrial construction sector presents strong investment opportunities, particularly in logistics hubs, high-tech manufacturing, and renewable energy infrastructure. The government's push for automation, energy efficiency, and foreign investment creates demand for modern industrial facilities.



However, rising land costs, labor shortages, and currency instability pose risks. Developers and investors who adopt digital manufacturing solutions, invest in workforce development, and align with sustainability initiatives will be well-positioned for long-term success. The expansion of high-tech industrial parks, logistics networks, and energy-efficient factories will be key drivers of growth in Argentina's evolving industrial landscape.

Argentina Infrastructure Construction Industry



Argentina's infrastructure construction sector offers significant investment opportunities, particularly in transportation, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure. The government's commitment to expanding highways, ports, and metro systems and strong private sector participation make infrastructure a key driver of economic development.



However, inflation, funding constraints, and regulatory complexity must be addressed. Developers who align with sustainability goals, leverage public-private partnerships, and integrate smart infrastructure solutions will be best positioned to succeed. Argentina's strategic location, rapid urbanization, and digital transformation initiatives will continue to drive demand for modern and resilient infrastructure.



