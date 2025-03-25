Roche Annual General Meeting 2025

Shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors

Severin Schwan was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors; all other Board members standing for election were confirmed

38th consecutive dividend increase to CHF 9.70 per share



Basel, 25 March 2025 – Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that its shareholders had approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting. The 616 shareholders in attendance, who represented 77.03% of the total 106,691,000 shares, approved the Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for 2024, the Remuneration Report and the Sustainability Report for 2024.

Dr Severin Schwan was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors by 97.93% of the votes. Addressing the shareholders in a speech, he said:

“2024 was a good year for our company. Demand for our innovative diagnostic tests and medicines increased significantly. Most importantly, we also introduced many innovations to patients, continuing to help prevent, stop and cure diseases. I have great confidence that Roche will continue to be successful in the years to come with our in-depth expertise in Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics, our end-to-end approaches, the use of cutting-edge technology and a promising pipeline.”

In addition, the shareholders approved an increase in the dividend for the past financial year to 9.70 Swiss francs (gross) per share and non-voting equity security. This is the 38th consecutive dividend increase. The shareholders also authorised the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Corporate Executive Committee.

The shareholders approved the total bonuses of the Corporate Executive Committee for the 2024 financial year by 95.00% of votes. They also approved a maximum total future remuneration by 95.15% of votes for the Board of Directors and by 95.22% of votes for the Corporate Executive Committee until the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

In addition to Severin Schwan, all other members of the Board of Directors who were up for election were re-elected to the Board of Directors for a one-year term:

Mr André Hoffmann

Dr Jörg Duschmalé

Dr Patrick Frost

Ms Anita Hauser

Professor Dr Akiko Iwasaki

Professor Dr Richard P. Lifton

Dr Jemilah Mahmood

Dr Mark Schneider

Dr Claudia Suessmuth Dyckerhoff



The following Board members standing for election were re-elected to the Remuneration Committee for a one-year term:

Dr Jörg Duschmalé

Ms Anita Hauser

Professor Dr Richard P. Lifton



The Annual General Meeting appointed KPMG AG as statutory auditors for the 2025 financial year and Testaris AG as independent proxy until the conclusion of the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

The address by Chairman of the Board of Directors Severin Schwan to shareholders will be available at https://www.roche.com/about/governance/annual-general-meetings .



