Innventure, Inc. to Present at April Intellectual Property Conferences in California

ORLANDO, Fla., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, Inc. (Nasdaq: INV), a technology commercialization platform, today announced that the company will host two events during the IP Leadership Executive Summit on April 15 and 16 in San Jose, California, and serve as speakers during the LES-SVC’s 21st Annual Chapter Conference on April 17 in Mountain View, California.

The IP Leadership Executive Summit is a two-day forum in Silicon Valley bringing together representatives from major tech companies and focuses on the future of intellectual property and technology solutions. Innventure is featured as a platinum partner of the event, underscoring the company’s commitment to shaping the future of technology commercialization.

Innventure will hold a workshop during the summit on April 15 at 4:10 P.M. called “Breaking Industry Boundaries: The Reimagined IP Commercialization Playbook.” During the session, participants will have the opportunity to participate in an interactive discussion exploring how organizations can unlock value from technology innovations across multiple industries.

The workshop will be moderated by Innventure’s Vice-President of Strategic Partnerships, Brice Dubosq.

Panelists for the session will include:

Matt Cripe, Director, Strategic Partnerships at Innventure

Gayle Anderson, Vice President, Business Development/Strategic Partnerships at Innventure

Andrew Meyer, CEO, AeroFlexx



Innventure will also hold a roundtable discussion on April 15 at 11:50 A.M. moderated by Dubosq called, “Maximizing Value: Where the Rubber (TIRE) Meets the Road.”

The LES Silicon Valley Chapter Conference celebrates Silicon Valley’s unparalleled legacy while addressing the cutting-edge trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of innovation and IP deal-making. This year’s theme, "The Silicon Valley Deal Machine," encapsulates the ecosystem that catalyzes innovation through intellectual property (IP), fueling transformative technologies and economic growth.

Innventure is serving as a gold sponsor of the event, with Executive Chairman Mike Otworth speaking at the event for a keynote speech, titled, “Breaking Free: Unleashing Innovation Beyond Corporate Wall,” on April 17 at 8:45 a.m.

Innventure’s Vice President of Business Development/Strategic Partnerships, Gayle Anderson, will also serve as a panelist on "Scaling Success: Business Models to Scale-up and Scale-out" on April 17 at 11 a.m.

The panel will explore business models supporting innovation and commercialization deal-making, as AI's growing demands are fueling hardware breakthroughs, unlocking new IP value and enabling market transformations in the data center cooling space.

For more information on the IP Leadership Executive Summit or the LES-SVC Chapter Conference and to register, visit: Innventure.com

About Innventure

Innventure founds, funds, and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure takes what it believes to be breakthrough technologies from early evaluation to scaled commercialization utilizing an approach designed to help mitigate risk as it builds disruptive companies it believes have the potential to achieve a target enterprise value of at least $1 billion. Innventure defines ‘‘disruptive’’ as innovations that have the ability to significantly change the way businesses, industries, markets and/or consumers operate.

Events Manager Contact: Erin Steigerwalt, Innventure

esteigerwalt@innventure.com

Media Contact: Laurie Steinberg, Solebury Strategic Communications

press@innventure.com