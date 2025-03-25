NETSOL Technologies appoints Dario Morelli as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence

ENCINO, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and asset finance solutions provider, has announced the appointment of

Dario Morelli as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence. Based in the United Kingdom, in this key position, Morelli will lead NETSOL’s recently launched Transcend AI Labs – its new innovation hub for AI-driven automation, consulting and product development. This strategic hire underscores the company’s commitment to advancing its AI-first approach and reinforcing its position at the forefront of innovation in the asset finance and leasing sector.

As a business leader and AI strategist with over 15 years of experience in data, analytics and AI across the fintech, insurance and entertainment industries, Morelli brings a plethora of expertise to NETSOL. Most recently, he was Head of Advanced Analytics and Artificial Intelligence for Admiral Group’s international markets, where he led the delivery of multi-million-dollar AI initiatives improving risk selection and operational efficiency across Italy, France, Spain and the United States.

Prior to this, he served as Head of Data Analytics at TrueLayer, Europe’s leading Open Banking platform. There, he set up the company’s first data team and scaled it to serve as a key function for the whole business. His team provided vital product metrics and insights that drove TrueLayer’s payments strategy, automated regulatory compliance and delivered actionable data to customers for better decision-making.

Earlier in his career, Morelli worked for several years at Kobalt Music, the world’s largest independent music publishing company. His last position there as VP for Tracking and Analysis focused on solving intricate operational challenges using data-driven solutions across European and Latin American markets. He created analytical products that enhanced the value, speed and quality of royalty payments for world-renowned artists like Paul McCartney and the estate of Elvis Presley.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dario to our team,” said Naeem Ghauri, Co-Founder and President of NETSOL Technologies Inc. “His deep expertise in AI and fintech alongside his proven track record of success make him the ideal leader for our AI division. His leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing our AI-first strategy, further solidifying our position as an innovator in the industry and guiding us through the next phase of growth and innovation.”

“We are excited to see the impact he will have as we continue to provide transformative value to clients worldwide,” he added. “With Dario at the helm, we are confident that our AI-driven initiatives will not only transform our organization, but also set new standards across the financial services industry.”

“Joining NETSOL and leading Transcend AI Labs during such an innovative time is an incredible opportunity to shape the future of AI in the asset finance and financial services industry,” said Dario Morelli, Vice President of Artificial Intelligence at NETSOL Technologies Inc. “Delivering cutting-edge AI-powered solutions and services that not only enhance the company’s internal operations, but also provide significant value to clients across the globe will be truly inspiring.”

“I’m convinced the full potential of AI can drive transformative change – whether through operational efficiency, data-driven decision-making or enhancing client experiences,” he further stated. “I look forward to working with the team to continue pushing boundaries, unlocking new possibilities and redefining what’s possible for our customers while ensuring we remain at the forefront of AI advancements in the industry.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies is a global leader in delivering state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions and leveraging advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations

(818) 222-9195

investors@netsoltech.com