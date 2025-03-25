TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Partners with Pharma Biotech System Components to Enhance Disinfection Solutions

FREDERICK, Md., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced an OEM partnership with Pharma Biotech System Components LLC/Pharma Biotech System Components Ltd (PBSC), a premier manufacturer specializing in high containment, material decontamination, and cleanroom solutions. This collaboration enhances TOMI's SteraMist Integrated System (SIS) product launched in the second half of last year. Through this OEM agreement, TOMI will now offer pass-through hatches and chambers integrated with iHP, specifically designed for optimized decontamination cycles.

PBSC is one of the leading manufacturers of Cleanroom, High Containment, and Material Decontamination products worldwide, offering an extensive product range, bespoke designs, and assembly capabilities. Catering to the needs of customers with high-quality products and services within the Pharmaceutical, Medical Research, high Containment, and Hospital sectors around the world.

This partnership enables TOMI to leverage PBSC’s expertise in high-containment enclosures while expanding the adoption of SteraMist in critical industries. Through integration with PBSC’s designs, TOMI’s SIS provides an efficient method for achieving high-level disinfection in critical environments. Several projects are currently underway, showcasing the strong market demand for this innovative system.

"We are excited to formalize our partnership with PBSC," said Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, COO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. "This agreement represents a significant advancement in fulfilling the increasing demand for iHP-integrated disinfection solutions. We are experiencing strong interest and are actively marketing and bidding on projects utilizing SIS products and high-quality pass-through hatches and chambers offered by PBSC."

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

For additional information, please visit http://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI’s products to serve life science sectors. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

