NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. Appoints Bader Almonawer to Board of Directors

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (to be listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol: NTHI), a clinical-stage medical biotechnology company, announced today that it has appointed Bader Almonawer, Managing Partner at Arabian Group, a provider of insurance solutions, to its Board of Directors. Almonawer brings significant financial and business expertise to NeOnc.

"Bader brings a wealth of capital markets and M&A experience to NeOnc,” said Dr. Thomas Chen, Chief Executive Officer of NeOnc. “His extensive finance background will serve us well as we embark on our public company journey and work toward providing enduring value to all of our stakeholders.”

Almonawer is a seasoned professional with more than a decade of experience in venture capital, investment banking, and business consulting and development. Beginning his career in 2016 with McKinsey & Company and the World Bank, he later founded Oasis Capital, a VC fund that invested in numerous early-stage startups, many of which have flourished into multibillion-dollar corporations. Later, he joined Wafra Inc.'s Alternative Investments Division and gained further M&A experience at Citigroup’s M&A advisory division.

“NeOnc is focused on bringing innovative medicines to diseases with high unmet needs, and I look forward to providing counsel that will help the Company achieve this goal,” said Almonawer. “With the ever-shifting dynamics of the biotech landscape, the importance of transformative treatments, such as the ones NeOnc is developing, is paramount.”

“Bader’s expertise in global finance, private equity, and venture capital will be a significant asset to NeOnc as we navigate the next stage of our growth,” said Amir Heshmatpour, NeOnc’s Executive Chairman. “His strategic insights will play a crucial role in advancing our mission to bring life-changing treatments to patients battling brain cancer and other central nervous system diseases. As we expand our trials beyond the U.S., hopefully soon into the Gulf region, we believe that Bader’s regional knowledge and global perspective will be instrumental in our efforts to forge key partnerships and ensuring our therapies reach those who need them most.”

Almonawer earned his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from Penn State University before obtaining a Master of Arts in Economics and Financial Policy from Cornell University, where he received Pi Alpha honors. He completed his Master of Business Administration at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), earning the Halaby Fellowship, a merit-based fellowship recognizing his exceptional academic excellence and professional achievements.

ABOUT NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics that are designed to address the persistent challenges in overcoming the blood-brain barrier. The company’s NEO™ drug development platform has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods with patent protections extending to 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating malignant gliomas. NeOnc’s NEO100™ and NEO212™ therapeutics are in Phase II human clinical trials and are advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status. The company has exclusively licensed an extensive worldwide patent portfolio from the University of Southern California consisting of issued patents and pending applications related to NEO100, NEO212, and other products from the NeOnc patent family for multiple uses, including oncological and neurological conditions.

For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit neonctech.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Generally, such forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations, possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, including statements regarding expectations or predictions or future financial or business performance or conditions and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate," or similar expressions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements following the date of this news release, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

“NEO100” is a registered trademark of NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Company Contact:

Patrick Walters

Chief Operations Officer

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

info@neonc.com

Investor Relations:

Roger Pondel / Laurie Berman

PondelWilkinson Inc.

(310) 279-5980

rpondel@pondel.com

lberman@pondel.com