FE International Advises on the Acquisition of Heywood Business Analysts by Regnology

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FE International, a leading global M&A advisor for technology businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Heywood Business Analysts, an IT software development company by Regnology, a prominent software provider specializing in regulatory reporting solutions backed by Nordic Capital.

Founded in 1996 by Christopher Strangways-Dixon, Heywood Business Analysts has established itself as a trusted IT partner for both global and local banking institutions. The company’s flagship product, DixII, ensures compliance with the South African Reserve Bank's Basel 3 requirements by providing robust regulatory reporting, data validation, and seamless electronic submission of BA returns. Heywood's clientele includes major South African banks such as ABSA, Standard Bank, Discovery Bank, and Old Mutual, as well as international banks like Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank.

Regnology’s acquisition of Heywood Business Analysts marks a significant step in expanding its footprint in the African market. The integration of Heywood’s technology into Regnology’s broader regulatory and supervisory technology solutions will enable financial institutions to meet evolving compliance challenges with greater efficiency and reliability.

“We are thrilled to welcome Heywood Business Analysts to the Regnology family. Their deep expertise in regulatory reporting and strong market presence in Southern Africa will significantly enhance our ability to deliver innovative and client-centric solutions to our combined client base,” said Maciej Piechocki, Chief Revenue Officer, Regnology in a recent press release.

“Joining forces with Regnology marks an exciting new chapter for Heywood Business Analysts. This partnership will enhance client service and expand reach across South Africa, leveraging Regnology’s extensive resources and expertise. The dedicated and expert Heywood team will drive continued growth and success in the region,” said Christopher Strangways-Dixon, CEO, Heywood Business Analysts in a recent press release.

FE International, a leader in strategic acquisitions for sector-specific platforms, especially in fintech and regulatory technology, played a crucial role in facilitating this transaction.

“This deal exemplifies our commitment to supporting strategic acquisitions that strengthen industry-leading platforms,” said Ashley Bohn, Partner at FE International. “With financial regulations becoming more complex worldwide, it is essential to connect innovative companies like Heywood Business Analysts with forward-thinking firms such as Regnology. Their combined expertise will accelerate technological advancements in compliance solutions and ensure financial institutions stay ahead of evolving regulatory requirements. We are proud to have advised on this important transaction.”

For more information about FE International and its role in regulatory technology M&A, visit www.feinternational.com.

About FE International

Founded in 2010, FE International is a globally recognized M&A advisor specializing in SaaS, e-commerce, and digital media businesses. With over 1,500 transactions completed and a total deal value exceeding $50 billion, FE International has been named one of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times from 2020 to 2024 and is a four-time Inc. 5000 company. Learn more at www.feinternational.com

About Regnology

Regnology is a leading provider of regulatory, risk, and supervisory technology solutions, serving over 35,000 financial institutions and 70 regulators worldwide. The company is committed to innovation in compliance technology, helping financial organizations streamline reporting processes and enhance regulatory transparency. Learn more at www.regnology.net.

About Heywood Business Analysts

Established in 1996, Heywood Business Analysts is a South Africa-based IT software development company specializing in banking and financial institutions. The company is renowned for its innovative solutions, including DixII, designed to ensure compliance with the South African Reserve Bank's Basel 3 requirements. Learn more at www.heywood.co.za/

Media Contact:

Gaj Tanwar

Marketing Coordinator, FE International

Email: gaj.tanwar@feinternational.com