The Children’s Place to Release Fourth Quarter and Year-End Fiscal 2024 Financial Results and Letter to Shareholders

SECAUCUS, N.J., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model, today announced that their fourth quarter and year-end fiscal 2024 financial results, and Turki S. AlRajhi’s annual letter to shareholders, will be released on Friday, April 11, 2025 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time where it can be accessed at https://corporate.childrensplace.com/.

About The Children's Place

