OMV to Present at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference March 27th

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMV (VIE:OMV), based in Vienna, focused on oil, gas, and chemicals, today announced that Oana Goje, Deputy Head of Investor Relations, will present live at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com , on March 27th, 2025.

DATE: March 27th

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/4c9SfRW

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 27th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

OMV and ADNOC to create USD 60+ bn global polyolefins champion



OMV and ADNOC to create USD 60+ bn global polyolefins champion | OMV.com

OMV unveils innovative ReOil® plant to transform end-of-life plastics into circular feedstocks



OMV unveils innovative ReOil ® plant to transform end-of-life plastics into circular feedstocks | OMV.com

About OMV

It is our purpose to re-invent essentials for sustainable living. OMV is transitioning to become an integrated sustainable chemicals, fuels and energy company with a focus on circular economy solutions. By gradually switching over to the low carbon business, OMV is striving to achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. In 2024, the company generated revenues of 34 billion euros with a diverse and talented workforce of around 23,600 employees worldwide. OMV shares are traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange (OMV) and in the US as American Depository Receipts (OMVKY). For more information, please visit www.omv.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:



OMV

Oana Goje

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40440-21600

investor.relations@omv.com