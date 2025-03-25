Needles Market Industry Report 2025-2035 - Global Needles Market to Surpass $14.7 Billion by 2035, Driven by Chronic Disease Rise

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Needles Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, Distribution by Type of Needle based on Design, Type of Needle based on Purpose, Mode of Delivery, Type of Material, End Users, Geographical Regions and Leading Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global needles market size is estimated to grow from USD 8.1 billion in the current year to USD 14.7 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Over the years, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as autoimmune diseases, diabetes, cancer, and heart diseases, has led to reduced mobility and increased mortality among the patients. A recent report from the Center for Managing Chronic Disease at the University of Michigan indicated that more than 50% of the US population is suffering from at least one type of chronic disease. Needles play a vital role in managing chronic diseases owing to their accuracy and effectiveness in providing targeted treatment and facilitating diagnostic procedures, thereby increasing their demand.

Over the centuries, needles have been an indispensable tool used in healthcare, playing a crucial role in various medical procedures, such as administering medication, extracting fluid samples and in wound closure procedures. Moreover, extensive R&D in this domain has led to the development and commercialization of several advanced needles, such as pen needles that are finer and less painful. These innovations have enhanced the use of needles across hospitals, diagnostic centers and homecare settings, making them vital for a wide range of therapeutic deliveries.

Driven by the benefits offered by needles and the increasing need for effective disease management, routine diagnosis and vaccination programs, the demand for needles is increasing at a steady pace. Moreover, owing to continuous improvement in material science, design and manufacturing techniques, the development and application of needles is anticipated to expand, positioning the market for healthy growth in the forthcoming years.

Needles Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the needles market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry. Some key findings from the report include:

Currently, over 475 companies are engaged in the manufacturing and development of needles, with more than 30% of these players headquartered in China.

Stainless steel has emerged as the preferred material for needle development due to its high tensile strength, durability and resistance to corrosion, thereby ensuring greater precision and safety in medical procedures.

In pursuit of a competitive edge, stakeholders are actively upgrading their existing capabilities and enhancing their needle portfolios to meet evolving industry standards.

Close to 40% of the deals have been inked in the last two years, demonstrating a considerable increase in partnership activity during the given period; of these, 60% were international deals.

Around 765 patents related to needles have been filed / granted to various industry and non-industry players in order to protect the intellectual property generated within this field.

The market opportunity associated with needles is likely to witness an annualized growth rate of 6.1% till 2035, owing to the growing demand for injectable therapies.

The needles market opportunity is expected to be well distributed across different types of materials, modes of delivery and end users.

Needles Market: Key Segments



Safety Needles is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Needles Market

Based on the types of needles based on design, the global needles market is segmented into conventional needles and safety needles. Currently, the majority share of the needles market is captured by conventional needles. It is worth mentioning that the safety needles segment is likely to grow at a higher CAGR in the coming years.

Syringe Needles Segment is Likely to Dominate the Needles Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the types of needles based on purpose, the global needles market is distributed across syringe needles, suture needles, pen needles, autoinjector needles, blood collection needles and others. Currently, the syringe needles segment is likely to dominate the overall market, owing to their wide range of applications in various medical procedures.

Subcutaneous Mode of Delivery Segment is Likely to Hold the Largest Share of the Needles Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the mode of delivery, the global needles market is segmented into subcutaneous mode, intramuscular mode, intravenous mode, intradermal mode and others. Currently, the market is likely to be dominated by the subcutaneous mode of delivery segment. This can be attributed to the fact that subcutaneous mode of delivery facilitates faster absorption of medications into the bloodstream, thereby resulting in a rapid therapeutic action than the other delivery systems.

By Type of Material, Stainless Steel Segment is Likely to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of material, the global needles market is distributed across stainless steel, plastic and others. Notably, stainless steel is the preferred material for manufacturing needles owing to its high strength and durability and thus, it is likely to dominate the needles market during the forecast period.

Currently, Hospitals and Clinics Segment Hold the Largest Share of the Needles Market

Based on the end users, the global needles market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centres, home healthcare and others. Currently, the hospitals and clinics segment hold the highest share of the overall market, owing to the increasing number of healthcare facilities in emerging economies. Notably, this trend is unlikely to change during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on geographical regions, the global needles market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America. In the current scenario, Asia-Pacific is likely to capture the largest market share which can be attributed to the growing investment in research and development within the medical devices sector in this region.

Players in the Needles Market Profiled in the Report:

BD

Medtronic

Olympus

Themo Fisher Scientific

Braun

BIOTRONIK

Gerresheimer

Novo Nordisk

Roche

Lars Medicare

SB-Kawasumi Laboratories

Wuzhou Medical

Aleda Makina

DALI Medical Devices

Geotek

MEDEREN Neotech

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What is the patent filing activity in the market?

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Additional Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

10% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Evolution of Needles

6.3. Components of a Needle

6.4. Types of Needles

6.5. Uses of Needles Across Various Healthcare Sectors

6.6. Challenges Associated with Needle Usage

6.7. Future Perspectives

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Needle Providers: Overall Market Landscape

7.3. Needles: Overall Market Landscape

8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

8.3. Methodology

8.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Needle Providers

9. COMPANY PROFILES: NEEDLE PROVIDERS BASED IN NORTH AMERICA

BD

Medtronic

Olympus America

Thermo Fisher Scientific

10. COMPANY PROFILES: NEEDLE PROVIDERS BASED IN EUROPE

B. Braun

Biotronik

Gerresheimer

Novo Nordisk

Roche

11. COMPANY PROFILES: NEEDLE PROVIDERS BASED IN ASIA-PACIFIC

Lars Medicare

SB-KAWASUMI LABORATORIES

Wuzhou Medical

12. COMPANY PROFILES: NEEDLE PROVIDERS BASED IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA, AND REST OF THE WORLD

Aleda Makina

DALI Medical Devices

GEOTEK

MEDEREN Neotech

13. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Partnership Models

13.3. Needle Providers: Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

13.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

13.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

13.3.4. Analysis by Type of Partner

13.3.5. Analysis by Type of Needle based on Design

13.3.6. Analysis by Type of Needle Based on Purpose

13.3.7. Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Partnerships

13.3.8. Analysis by Geography

14. PATENT ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Scope and Methodology

14.3. Needles: Patent Analysis

14.3.1. Analysis by Patent Publication Year

14.3.2. Analysis by Type of Patent and Publication Year

14.3.3. Analysis by Patent Application Year

14.3.4. Analysis by Patent Jurisdiction

14.3.5. Analysis by CPC Symbols

14.3.6. Analysis by Type of Applicant

14.3.7. Leading Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

14.3.8. Leading Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

14.4. Patent Benchmarking Analysis

14.5. Patent Valuation

14.6. Leading Patents by Number of Citations

15. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS

16. GLOBAL NEEDLES MARKET

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. Global Needles Market, Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.4. Key Market Segmentations

17. NEEDLES MARKET, BY TYPE OF NEEDLE BASED ON DESIGN

18. NEEDLES MARKET, BY TYPE OF NEEDLE BASED ON PURPOSE

19. NEEDLES MARKET, BY MODE OF DELIVERY

20. NEEDLES MARKET, BY TYPE OF MATERIAL

21. NEEDLES MARKET, BY END USERS

22. NEEDLES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

23. NEEDLES MARKET, LEADING PLAYERS

24. CONCLUDING REMARKS

25. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

26. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

27. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

