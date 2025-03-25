Alternative Data Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030, by Data Type (Credit & Debit Card Transactions, Email Receipts, Geo-location (Foot Traffic) Records), Category and End-User

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alternative Data Market by Data Type (Credit & Debit Card Transactions, Email Receipts, Geo-location (Foot Traffic) Records), Category (Structured, Unstructured), End-User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report delivers deep insights into the fast-evolving alternative data landscape and its growing significance across industries worldwide.

According to the report, the global alternative data market is projected to grow from $11.56 billion in 2025 to $19.46 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.8%. This expansion is fueled by the demand for competitive intelligence, real-time analytics, and non-traditional data sources that offer organizations a decisive edge in decision-making.

Unlocking Strategic Advantage Through Alternative Data

Alternative data, encompassing sources such as credit and debit card transactions, geo-location records, email receipts, and social sentiment data, has transformed how companies assess markets, consumers, and risk. With the integration of AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics, businesses are increasingly turning to this data to gain faster, smarter, and more nuanced insights.

The report outlines how financial services, retail, media, insurance, and environmental sectors are leveraging these unconventional datasets to enhance forecasting, optimize strategies, and drive innovation.

Key Market Segments

By Data Type: Credit & Debit Card Transactions, Geo-location (Foot Traffic) Records, Mobile App Usage, Satellite & Weather Data, Web Scraped and Social Sentiment Data.

By Category: Structured vs. Unstructured Data – highlighting the growing role of advanced text analytics and pattern recognition.

By End-User: Financial Services (Hedge Funds, Investment Institutions), Retail, Media & Advertising, Energy, Agriculture, and Insurance.

Global and Regional Insights

The report provides detailed coverage of regional trends across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA, emphasizing how local regulatory environments, digital adoption, and technological maturity influence alternative data strategies.

Competitive Landscape

Leading market players shaping the future of alternative data include:

1010data by SymphonyAI, AlphaSense, BattleFin Group, Bloomberg Finance, Consumer Edge Holdings, Dataminr, M Science Holdings, RavenPack, S&P Global, and many more.

The report also features recent strategic developments, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships aimed at strengthening data capabilities and expanding market presence.

Strategic Recommendations

For industry leaders, the report provides actionable guidance on:

Embedding advanced analytics and AI tools

Enhancing data governance and transparency

Fostering cross-functional collaboration

Scaling through third-party data partnerships

Building agile decision-making frameworks

Report Highlights

Forecast Period: 2025–2030

Market Size 2025: $11.56 Billion

Projected Market Size 2030: $19.46 Billion

Growth Rate: 10.8% CAGR

Regions Covered: Global (with country-level analysis)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing necessity for competitive intelligence derived from non-traditional data sets

5.1.1.2. Rapid expansion of mobile and IoT devices generating unprecedented data volumes

5.1.1.3. Increased focus on risk management, fraud detection, and regulatory compliance

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Inconsistent quality and lack of transparency and trust

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms

5.1.3.2. Surge in investments and venture capital funding

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Risks associated with fraud cases and cybersecurity breaches

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.2.1. Data Type: Increasing adoption of satellite and weather data in sectors such as agriculture, logistics, and disaster management

5.2.2. End User: Expanding utilization of alternative data in agriculture & environmental monitoring sector

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4. PESTLE Analysis



6. Alternative Data Market, by Data Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Credit & Debit Card Transactions

6.3. Email Receipts

6.4. Geo-location (Foot Traffic) Records

6.5. Mobile Application Usage

6.6. Satellite & Weather Data

6.7. Social & Sentiment Data

6.8. Web Scraped Data

6.9. Web Traffic



7. Alternative Data Market, by Category

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Structured

7.3. Unstructured



8. Alternative Data Market, by End-User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Energy, Agriculture, & Environmental Monitoring

8.3. Financial Services

8.3.1. Hedge Fund Operators

8.3.2. Investment Institutions

8.4. Insurance & Risk Assessment

8.5. Media & Advertising

8.6. Retail Companies



9. Americas Alternative Data Market



10. Asia-Pacific Alternative Data Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Alternative Data Market



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

12.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

12.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

BattleFin's acquire Exabel combines extensive data partnerships with innovative AI-driven alternative data analytics

iCapital acquires AltExchange to enhance alternative investment data management

Neudata and AltHub partners to enhance alternative data monetization

Companies Featured

1010data, Inc. by SymphonyAI Inc.

7Park Data, Inc.

Advan Research Corporation

Affinity Solutions, Inc.

AlphaSense, Inc.

BattleFin Group, LLC

Bloomberg Finance L.P.

Consumer Edge Holdings, LLC

Dataminr, Inc.

Eagle Alpha Limited

Exabel AS

ExtractAlpha Ltd.

Facteus, Inc.

Geotab Inc.

InfoTrie Group

Institutional Capital Network, Inc.

M Science Holdings LLC

Nasdaq, Inc.

Preqin Holding Limited

RavenPack International S.L.U.

S&P Global Inc.

Sentifi Group AG

THE EARNEST ANALYTICS COMPANY, INC

Thinknum, Inc.

UBS Evidence Lab

Yipit, LLC

