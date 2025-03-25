Stop Tree Roots from Damaging Your Home’s Pipes This Spring

WACO, Texas, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring’s warmer temperatures and increased rainfall bring new plant growth but can also cause an often-overlooked threat to home plumbing: tree root intrusion. Tree roots seeking moisture often infiltrate underground sewer lines, leading to slow drains, gurgling toilets, sewage backups, and costly pipe damage if left unchecked. This season, Mr. Rooter Plumbing, a Neighborly® company, is urging homeowners to take proactive steps to prevent tree root intrusion and avoid expensive plumbing repairs.

"While trees enhance our landscapes, many homeowners may not realize the risk tree roots pose to their sewer lines, especially in the rainy spring months," said Matt Kunz, president of Mr. Rooter Plumbing. "Our service professionals are here to help homeowners identify warning signs and explore preventive measures to keep their plumbing system running smoothly."

Warning Signs of Tree Root Intrusion

Early detection is key to preventing major plumbing issues. Common indicators of tree root intrusion include:

Slow-draining sinks, tubs, and showers

Bubbling or gurgling noises from toilets

Unexplained wet patches in the yard

Sewage odors inside or around the home

How to Protect Sewer Lines

To reduce the risk of tree root damage, Mr. Rooter Plumbing recommends the following measures:

Carefully consider tree placements - Avoid planting trees with aggressive root systems near sewer lines.

Schedule routine drain inspections – Professional inspections can identify early signs of root intrusion before major damage occurs.

Use root barriers - Install physical root barriers to prevent roots from growing into underground pipes.

Apply slow-release root treatments – Certain treatments can help prevent root growth near pipes without harming trees or pipes.

Repair Options for Root-Damaged Pipes

If tree roots have already infiltrated a sewer line, professional solutions can help restore plumbing function:

HydroScrub® Jetting, offered by Mr. Rooter Plumbing, uses high-pressure waters to clear out roots and debris without damaging pipes.

Chemical root treatments can help prevent regrowth with repeated applications.

Trenchless pipe lining can reinforce existing pipes from the inside, avoiding the need for excavation.

Full pipe replacement may be necessary in cases of extensive structural damage.

Homeowners who suspect tree root intrusion should act promptly if they suspect tree root intrusion. Consulting a professional plumber, like Mr. Rooter Plumbing, for a sewer camera inspection can help assess the extent of the issue and determine the most effective course of action. Taking preventative measures now can help avoid unexpected plumbing emergencies and costly repairs in the future.

For more information on tree root intrusion and repair solutions, visit www.mrrooter.com/rootdamage or contact your local Mr. Rooter Plumbing professional.

