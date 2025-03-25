Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Celebrates 15 Years of Transforming Lives with Special Event

Pittsburgh, PA, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs proudly announces its 15th Anniversary Celebration, an extraordinary evening dedicated to honoring the lives that have been transformed through the healing power of service dogs. This milestone event will occur on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, featuring an inspiring keynote address from Best-Selling Author and Medal of Honor recipient Kyle Carpenter.

For 15 years, Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has been transforming lives by pairing highly trained service dogs with veterans, first responders, and others with permanent disabilities. The impact of these pairings has been nothing short of life-changing, restoring independence, confidence, and quality of life to those who need it most.

This event will celebrate these remarkable stories and allow guests to witness the incredible work of Guardian Angels in a moving and unforgettable way.

Featuring Nationally Recognized Guest Speakers

The highlight of the evening will be a keynote address from Kyle Carpenter, a Marine Corps veteran, author, and Medal of Honor recipient. Kyle was awarded our nation’s highest military honor in 2014 for heroic action in Afghanistan, where he used his body to shield a fellow Marine from a grenade blast.

Kyle fought back from catastrophic bodily injuries to serve as a beacon of hope, authoring the best-selling book You Are Worth It: Building A Life Worth Fighting For and inspiring audiences worldwide. His story of resilience and perseverance aligns perfectly with the mission of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, making his presence at this event truly special.

“As we mark 15 years of changing lives, we could not be more honored to have Kyle Carpenter join us,” said Carol Borden, Founder and CEO of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs. “Kyle’s journey of sacrifice, perseverance, and purpose mirrors the life-changing transformations when we pair our service dogs with those in need. This night will be one of deep impact, celebration, and renewed commitment to our mission.”

In addition to Kyle’s keynote, attendees will hear from special guest Jack Oehm, FDNY Battalion Commander (Ret.) and 9/11 first responder. Jack is a 32-year veteran of the Fire Department of the City of New York. On 9/11, he was an off-duty Battalion Commander who arrived at Ground Zero shortly after the collapse of the second tower. He personally lost over 20 of his Battalion colleagues that day. Jack’s inspiring talk will remind us of the sacrifices made every day by first responders and the resilience of the human spirit.

“Jack has dedicated himself to helping first responders and veterans nationwide through organizations like Guardian Angels and the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation, where he serves on the board of directors. His passion and purpose is truly an inspiration,” Carol Borden added.

Join Us in Changing Lives – Secure Your Tickets Today!

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs invites businesses, community leaders, and the general public to participate in this momentous occasion. Whether through sponsorship, table purchases, or individual tickets, your support will directly fund the training and placement of life-saving service dogs for those in need.





Sponsorship packages include exclusive brand exposure, VIP access, and premier seating.

Individual tickets and tables are now available for purchase.

All proceeds from the event will go toward expanding Guardian Angels' ability to provide service dogs at no cost to those who need them most.





Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime evening of inspiration, honor, and impact. Secure your tickets and sponsorships today here.





About Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs

We empower veterans, first responders, and individuals with disabilities by donating custom-trained service dogs that help them regain independence and improve their quality of life. Our service dogs are trained to assist with conditions that include PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), mobility challenges, seizure and diabetic disorders, and hearing impairments. We also provide lifelong support, including funds for veterinary care and access to nationally certified mental health professionals, to ensure our recipients and their service dogs receive the highest standard of ongoing care.

