Descope Announces New Capabilities to Help Ecommerce Companies Deliver Omnichannel User Experiences

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descope , the drag & drop customer identity and access management (CIAM) platform, today announced a host of capabilities to help ecommerce and online retail companies provide secure and omnichannel authentication experiences to their end customers across the buying funnel. Notable additions include securely tracking anonymous users with temporary tokens, enabling unified native login flows across web and mobile, and integrations with WooCommerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and Shopify Plus.

Ecommerce businesses of all sizes face customer identity challenges at every stage of the buyer funnel. With around 86% of site visitors being anonymous , the first challenge is to reliably convert these users into signups without adding undue friction. The next challenge is to create a balanced onboarding and account creation flow that simplifies signups for real users while keeping fraudulent signups at bay. Finally, large ecommerce organizations have an identity silo problem. Struggles to reconcile login processes across web and mobile or to unify the experience across native sites and third-party hosted stores like Shopify or WooCommerce prevents online retail organizations from providing a singular user journey.

The Descope no / low code CIAM platform helps organizations easily create and customize their entire authentication and user journey using visual workflows. Hundreds of customers including GoFundMe , Databricks , Navan , and You.com use Descope to reduce user friction during onboarding, enhance protection against account takeover attacks, and unify identities across customer-facing apps. The capabilities highlighted in this announcement further help ecommerce companies serve users across devices and sub-brands while adding the right security controls at the right time.

“Using Descope has helped us adapt quicker to changing customer needs without spending engineering resources,” said Nitin Shingate, CTO of GoodRx. “Whether it’s easily adopting passwordless methods like One Tap, adding risk-based MFA, or unifying identity flows across web and mobile apps, Descope provides workflow-based building blocks to help us achieve these goals much faster than before.”

“The solution for many user experience, security, and visibility challenges for ecommerce converge on customer identity,” said Rishi Bhargava, co-founder of Descope. “We are excited for ecommerce companies to leverage our new capabilities to provide seamless user identity experiences across their digital properties. We’re especially proud to partner with leading identity intelligence tools like Telesign and reCAPTCHA Enterprise to secure customers against account takeover and fraud without adding friction.”

Anonymous user tracking

Companies can now track anonymous user activity by assigning temporary tokens to securely capture user traits (e.g. device type, traffic source, attribution) without needing authentication. When the users eventually create an account, all the captured anonymous traits will be folded into the same user record, helping companies improve the effectiveness of acquisition initiatives.





Anonymous user tracking also helps companies offer frictionless guest checkout processes while still making user activity tracking possible.

Native mobile flows

Ecommerce companies can now use the same Descope user journey across web and mobile applications, offering native-looking login experiences on mobile without redirects and without any extra engineering work. Native mobile flows help retail organizations easily adopt passwordless authentication methods like passkeys and social login to boost mobile-driven conversions and purchases. Check out tutorials for Swift and Kotlin to learn more.





Ecommerce platform integrations

Countless ecommerce companies rely on hosted platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, and Salesforce Commerce Cloud to power their storefronts, but the authentication options available therein are either laborious to implement, basic, or expensive. Moreover, ecommerce companies with multiple brand sites–some of them home-grown, some of them on hosted platforms–struggle with identity silos and fragmented account creation across sites.

Organizations can now power these hosted sites with signup, login, MFA, and SSO with Descope:

Shopify : Shopify Plus customers can add Descope as an identity provider and use it as the authentication layer for secure, user-friendly login.

Shopify Plus customers can add Descope as an identity provider and use it as the authentication layer for secure, user-friendly login. WooCommerce : Organizations can use the existing Descope WordPress plugin to enhance their WooCommerce authentication, including anonymous user tracking, Google One Tap, and step-up authentication for sensitive user actions.

Organizations can use the existing Descope WordPress plugin to enhance their WooCommerce authentication, including anonymous user tracking, Google One Tap, and step-up authentication for sensitive user actions. Salesforce Commerce Cloud : Salesforce CC customers can use Descope as an OpenID Connect provider to add authentication and MFA, as well as unify identity management across Salesforce CC and other storefronts.



