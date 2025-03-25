CoinShares announces issue of options under the Employee Incentive Plan

25 March 2025 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), a global investment firm specializing in digital assets, has granted 345,038 options (the “Options”) over ordinary shares of £0.000495 par value each (“Ordinary Shares”). The Options have been granted under the Company’s Employee Incentive Plan (“EIP”) as part of the staff remuneration for the financial year ended 31 December 2024, as approved by the Board on 24 March 2025.

The 345,038 Options granted represent 0.52% of the issued share capital of the Company, bringing the total number of shares currently under option in issue to 3,511,303 (5.00% of the issued share capital of the Company).

The vesting date of the Options granted shall be 24 March 2028, being three years from the date of grant. The exercise price of the Options is SEK 72.8 per Ordinary Share.

Options granted under the EIP to persons discharging managerial responsibilities for the Company have been included in the table below, which sets out the total shareholding and interests of each individual in the Company:

Individual Role Number of Shares % of issued capital New Options Total Options Richard Nash CFO 900 0.00% 220,038 424,461 Benoit Pellevoizin Head of Marketing and Communications 0 0.00% 30,000 70,000 Lewis Fellas Head of Hedge Fund Solutions 300 0.00% 30,000 30,000 1,200 0.00% 280,038 524,461

About CoinShares

CoinShares is a leading global investment company specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13:00 GMT on Tuesday, 25 March 2025.