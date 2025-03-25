Michelin: Restatement of segment reporting of interim periods (Q1, H1, 9M) 2024

March 25th, 2025

23, Place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 CLERMONT-FERRAND

Restatement of segment reporting of interim periods (Q1, H1, 9M) 2024

The below information reflects the intermediate (Q1, H1, 9M) restatements following to the changes in the scope of reporting segments implemented in 2024. These changes were mainly related to the Two-wheel tire business, which is now consolidated in the SR1 (Automotive, Two-wheel and related distribution segment), in alignment with the internal reporting process. The restated values for the intermediate periods (Q1, H1, 9M) become the 2024 reference values that will be used for the 2025 and forthcoming publications.

M€ Q1 2024

released Q1 2024

restated H1 2024

released H1 2024

restated 9M 2024

released 9M 2024

restated FY 2024

released (same as restated)

SR1 Sales 3 376 3 518 6 847 7 151 10 356 10 777 14 667 SOI

914 946



1 917 SOI %

13.4% 13.2%



13.1% SR2 Sales 1 595 1 584 3 263 3 232 4 933 4 909 6 599 SOI

300 306



597 SOI %

9.2% 9.5%



9.0% SR3





Sales 1 671 1 539

3 371 3 098

4 882 4 485

5 926 SOI

568 530



864 SOI %

16.8% 17.1%



14.6% Group





Sales 6 642

13 481

20 171

27 193 SOI

1 782



3 378 SOI %

13.2%



12.4%

Attachment