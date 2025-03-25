Michelin: Restatement of segment reporting of interim periods (Q1, H1, 9M) 2024

The below information reflects the intermediate (Q1, H1, 9M) restatements following to the changes in the scope of reporting segments implemented in 2024. These changes were mainly related to the Two-wheel tire business, which is now consolidated in the SR1 (Automotive, Two-wheel and related distribution segment), in alignment with the internal reporting process. The restated values for the intermediate periods (Q1, H1, 9M) become the 2024 reference values that will be used for the 2025 and forthcoming publications.

M€   Q1 2024
released 		Q1 2024
restated 		  H1 2024
released 		H1 2024
restated 		  9M 2024
released 		9M 2024
restated 		  FY 2024
released (same as restated)
                     
 
SR1                      
Sales   3 376 3 518   6 847 7 151   10 356 10 777   14 667
SOI      
  		914 946
  		   
  		1 917
SOI %      
  		13.4% 13.2%
  		   
  		13.1%
SR2                      
Sales   1 595 1 584   3 263 3 232   4 933 4 909   6 599
SOI      
  		300 306
  		   
  		597
SOI %      
  		9.2% 9.5%
  		   
  		9.0%
SR3      
  		   
  		   
  		 
Sales   1 671 1 539
  		3 371 3 098
  		4 882 4 485
  		5 926
SOI      
  		568 530
  		   
  		864
SOI %      
  		16.8% 17.1%
  		   
  		14.6%
Group      
  		   
  		   
  		 
Sales   6 642
  		13 481
  		20 171
  		27 193
SOI      
  		1 782
  		   
  		3 378
SOI %      
  		13.2%
  		   
  		12.4%

