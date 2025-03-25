GoldHaven Mobilizes Exploration at Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce the engagement of Gustavo Rosa de Almeida (M.Sc.) as the local project geologist responsible for coordinating the mobilization efforts in Brazil for the upcoming exploration program at the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso.

Mr. Almeida is a high caliber Brazilian Exploration Geologist with 10 years of experience covering a wide range of commodities and geological terranes throughout Brazil. He has a broad set of skills and experience including all phases of exploration from target generation to drill evaluation and specializes in the integration and interpretation of structural, geophysical and geochemical datasets through the complete exploration cycle. Importantly in this new role at Copeçal he has considerable highly relevant regional and local experience having recently explored over several years of Au-Cu porphyry/Orogenic systems in the Juruena-Teles Pires Polymetallic Province with successful company´s such as Bemisa and Aura Gold.

As part of preparations to mobilize the exploration team to the project, the Company has commenced stakeholder engagement and permitting activities in anticipation of initial “on the ground” work during the next 4-6 weeks. Initial activities will focus on establishing local logistic support and accommodation, hiring sampling crews, and preparing necessary access and communications systems. It is anticipated that the initial Auger Litho-geochemical drilling program will commence in Q2 2025.

At Copeçal, two principal, priority targets, namely the East and West targets are defined as two significant gold in soil anomalies, both extending over ~3km of strike on the property linked by a major shear structure. These soil anomalies are considered to reflect an in-situ bedrock source for gold based on wide spaced, shallow hand auger drilling completed by AngloGold Ashanti. Initial exploration activities at Copeçal by Goldhaven are aimed at better defining the detailed geometry of these anomalies by systematically testing the extent from surface to bedrock and laterally. It is envisaged that the Auger drilling will allow a robust litho-geochemical anomaly to be generated from which focused diamond drilling may be targeted to intersect mineralization expected at depth.





Figure 1: Copeçal Project showing the location of the Priority East and West Targets with planned Auger Drilling Grid (black dots) and VLF Drone Magnetics (Red flight plan polygons)

The Company is planning 2,000m of Auger drilling for the East Target. This drilling will be undertaken using a truck mounted motorized Auger (see figure 2) on a regular grid with holes spaced 50m and 100m apart along lines spaced at 200m intervals along strike. Holes will be drilled to intersect the full – oxidized and weathered regolith profile from surface to hard bedrock (refusal) which is expected to range from 10-25m in thickness. Samples will be collected at 1m intervals down the hole from which composite samples for chemical analysis will be prepared.

It is anticipated that a further 2,000m of Auger drilling will be undertaken over the West Target following the completion of the East Target drilling, subject to permitting.

In addition to the Auger drilling, the Company will be concurrently undertaking surface geological and structural mapping as well as a VLF* Drone survey across the property to add further important structural and geological data, which when combined with the 3D Litho-geochemical model will greatly support the all-important diamond drill targeting phases anticipated to begin in Q3 2025.

*VLF - Very Low Frequency is a method to measure conductivity and resistivity in rocks. Mineralized zones usually show silica enrichment (high resistivity) or sulfidation (conductivity). The method can detect anomalies of massive and disseminated zones of metallic minerals.





Figure 2: Images of the Truck mounted mechanical Auger Drill Rig and sampling techniques to be used at Copeçal to advance litho-geochemical modeling of the East and West Targets





Figure 3: Schematic of the envisaged regolith profile at Copeçal (East and West Targets) that will be sampled by the upcoming Auger Drilling Program

As mentioned above prior handheld (Trado) Auger drilling completed over the East and West targets generated geochemical data confirming that the gold in soil anomalism defined at surface was in-situ (not transported) and that a bedrock source for this gold was likely present at depth. However, this sampling did not completely or adequately sample the full regolith profile or produce sufficient sample volumes to allow the development of a complete 3D litho-geochemical model of the gold dispersion in the regolith from which to confidently define targets for diamond drilling. The Auger drilling planned for both the East and West targets will now allow for the preparation of a full 3D geometrical representation of the gold distribution in the regolith profiles from surface to bedrock as represented in figure 2.

All historical data completed over the Copeçal Project by AngloGold Ashanti, including soil and hand-auger geochemical sampling, drone Magnetic and trial Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical data has been compiled into a 3D project model which is being used by the GoldHaven Geological Team to plan the upcoming exploration phases (Auger drilling, detailed VLF Drone geophysics and geological mapping will, over the coming months lead to the definition of diamond drilling targets.





Figure 4: Images from the geological compilation of the historical drone magnetics and gold in soil geochemistry over the East and West targets at Copeçal





Figure 5: Image of Induced Polarization Line through the East Target Gold in Soil Anomaly showing Resistivity profile

About the Copeçal Gold Project: A Brief History

The Copeçal Gold Project is strategically situated within the Alta Floresta Gold Province, a historically productive region that has yielded substantial gold discoveries since the late 1970s. GoldHaven’s tenements cover a total of 3,681 hectares in a geologically favourable setting within the Juruena Gold Province of Brazil.

The Juruena Gold Province, also known as the Juruena Magmatic Arc, is an orogenic belt highly prospective for mesothermal shear-related and intrusion-related gold deposits, such as G-Mining’s Tocantinzinho deposit. Additionally, the region hosts recently identified porphyry-style deposits (e.g., Serabi, Jaca) and epithermal-style deposits (e.g., X1, Aura). The presence of multiple deposit styles, along with the confirmation of large-scale gold deposits in the Juruena Province of Brazil, underscores the significant potential of the Copeçal Gold Project.

Recent exploration programs, including geochemical soil sampling, drone-mounted magnetometry surveys, and historical drilling data, indicate the presence of multiple gold-bearing structures. Notably, AngloGold Ashanti previously conducted systematic exploration on the property from 2010 to 2016, including auger and air-core drilling, geophysical surveys, and rock geochemistry, identifying multiple zones of anomalous gold mineralization.

The Copeçal Gold Project benefits from extensive historical work, with AngloGold Ashanti’s exploration confirming gold and arsenic anomalies, indicative of significant mineralization potential. Soil sampling grids and follow-up auger drilling in key areas revealed consistent gold values over wide zones, further supporting the presence of a substantial mineralized system.

GoldHaven Resources completed its acquisition of Boa Gold Corp. (“Boa Gold”) on January 13, 2025, and now holds 100% ownership interest of the Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia. The Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization. The Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples. Three Critical Mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

