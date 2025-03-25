ControlMonkey Redefines Disaster Recovery Cloudscape

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlMonkey further extends its technology leadership in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) automation and cloud governance with the launch today of its Automated Disaster Recovery solution—a game-changer that redefines the disaster recovery (DR) cloudscape. Unlike traditional DR solutions that only focus on data, ControlMonkey has created the industry’s first fully automated cloud infrastructure restoration solution covering cloud configurations, networking, security policies and more. The new solution reduces recovery time by 90%, eliminates downtime and ensures cloud resilience when enterprises face risks from cloud infrastructure failures.

Research shows that 40% of organizations that experience cloud recovery disasters fail to achieve the desired recovery outcome. Since the data-centric DR solutions they depend on do not cover infrastructures, DevOps teams are forced to manually create backup DR strategies to fill in the gaps. The result is current approaches to DR are deeply flawed, often fail and cannot quickly restore cloud infrastructures due to these shortcomings:

Strong on data, weak on the rest. DR today is data-centric, built to restore databases, storage and application data, but ignore cloud infrastructure networking, policies, roles, routing rules and configurations, leaving major gaps in recovery

DR today is data-centric, built to restore databases, storage and application data, but ignore cloud infrastructure networking, policies, roles, routing rules and configurations, leaving major gaps in recovery Partial IaC coverage. Attempts to use Infrastructure as Code (IaC) solutions like Terraform still leave a major gap. Since most companies don’t have 100% of their cloud infrastructure managed in Terraform, non-IaC-managed resources lack version control and automated recovery, making recovery manual and much slower

Attempts to use Infrastructure as Code (IaC) solutions like Terraform still leave a major gap. Since most companies don’t have 100% of their cloud infrastructure managed in Terraform, non-IaC-managed resources lack version control and automated recovery, making recovery manual and much slower No visibility into changes. Even for resources covered in Terraform, companies lack a way to quickly investigate past configurations, pinpoint failures and instantly roll back to a working state

Even for resources covered in Terraform, companies lack a way to quickly investigate past configurations, pinpoint failures and instantly roll back to a working state Manual, time-consuming recovery. When disaster strikes, DevOps teams scramble to reconstruct lost infrastructure, manually restoring settings

ControlMonkey’s new DR solution eliminates all of these problems and completely redefines expectations for effective cloud DR. Unlike legacy DR tools that only restore data, or partial IaC coverage, ControlMonkey’s solution is the first to deliver fully automated cloud infrastructure restoration, covering configurations, networking, security policies and more.

Complete IaC coverage. ControlMonkey tracks everything, including non-IaC-managed resources like CDN, DNS, IAM, security policies, networking, roles, routing rules and configurations that traditional data DR tools completely ignore

ControlMonkey tracks everything, including non-IaC-managed resources like CDN, DNS, IAM, security policies, networking, roles, routing rules and configurations that traditional data DR tools completely ignore Automatically tracks changes. Clouds change constantly, and ControlMonkey automatically takes daily cloud snapshots of the entire infrastructure to enable research and rollback to any prior state

Clouds change constantly, and ControlMonkey automatically takes daily cloud snapshots of the entire infrastructure to enable research and rollback to any prior state A “time machine” to investigate and restore. Past cloud infrastructure states can be reviewed down to the smallest details to see what went wrong and when

Past cloud infrastructure states can be reviewed down to the smallest details to see what went wrong and when Instant rollback with a single click. DevOps teams can instantly restore cloud environments, all of it, to their last known good state for full and fast recovery

“Cloud infrastructure configurations change every day,” said Aharon Twizer, CEO and co-founder of ControlMonkey. “When disaster strikes, and it will, our Disaster Recovery Automation lets enterprises turn back time on cloud failures and ensure business continuity like never before. No more manual recovery, no more surprises, just seamless, automated cloud resilience.”

Other advantages of ControlMonkey’s automated disaster recovery solution include:

Automated DRP execution. Use Terraform to restore infrastructure with zero human effort

Use Terraform to restore infrastructure with zero human effort Real-time drift detection . Prevent misconfigurations from becoming disasters

. Prevent misconfigurations from becoming disasters SLA and compliance assurance . Keep cloud environments in continuous compliance

. Keep cloud environments in continuous compliance Faster RTO/RPO. Minimize downtime and restore operations in record time

Automated Disaster Recovery is the latest in a string of ControlMonkey’s industry-first innovations, including a fully end-to-end Terraform automation platform and AI-powered technology that enables 99% Terraform coverage by automatically shifting cloud resources to Terraform in a single click.

"Our goal is to revolutionize how enterprise cloud teams deliver and govern infrastructure at scale,” said Twizer.

ControlMonkey will be exhibiting at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe taking place 1st - 4th April, in London. To schedule a meeting at KubeCon Europe, please visit here , or visit us at booth S530.

Learn more about ControlMonkey’s Automated Cloud Disaster Recovery solution or schedule a demo to see how fully automated cloud recovery works .

About ControlMonkey

ControlMonkey is the industry leader in IaC automation and cloud governance, helping enterprises gain complete control over their cloud infrastructure. With automated disaster recovery, compliance enforcement, and cloud resilience solutions, ControlMonkey enables organizations to eliminate downtime, reduce operational risks, and scale with confidence.

