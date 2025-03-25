The Next Evolution of GJ Dossier is Here – Introducing V2025.1!

CHICAGO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big things are happening in the world of eDiscovery data management, and GJ Dossier V2025.1 is leading the charge!

Packed with enhancements designed to make Relativity administration more efficient, intuitive, and powerful than ever, V2025.1 introduces an upgraded UI, new automation capabilities, and strengthened security. GJ Dossier, powered by CaseFlow, continues to set the standard for smart data governance.

What’s New in V2025.1?

Revamped UI & Reporting : A fresh, modern interface with a new Angular library makes navigating reports easier and more intuitive.

: A fresh, modern interface with a new Angular library makes navigating reports easier and more intuitive. Advanced Folder Structuring : Configure your SAS profiles on demand with enhanced naming conventions.

: Configure your SAS profiles on demand with enhanced naming conventions. Customizable Client Domain Restrictions : More control from the admin panel to tailor domain settings.

: More control from the admin panel to tailor domain settings. Email Notifications with Actions : Reset inactivity counters via email—no more unnecessary logins!

: Reset inactivity counters via email—no more unnecessary logins! Cloud-to-Cloud Transfers : Seamlessly archive data between cloud environments for greater flexibility.

: Seamlessly archive data between cloud environments for greater flexibility. Security & Stability Improvements : Enhanced error handling, workspace deletion options, and Azure connectivity to prevent downtime.

: Enhanced error handling, workspace deletion options, and Azure connectivity to prevent downtime. App Branding: Updated branding in the application to reflect the transition to CaseFlow.



A Strategic Shift: Introducing CaseFlow

GJ Dossier was developed through a collaboration between NSerio, GeorgeJon, and our customers to deliver a best-in-class data management solution built for Relativity admins.

“From day one, we have played a critical role in shaping and optimizing the technology, ensuring it meets the real-world demands of eDiscovery professionals—delivering seamless data movement, cost-efficient storage strategies, and enhanced system performance,” said George Orr, Chief Operating Officer at GeorgeJon.

“The latest release marks an exciting new chapter in our software’s evolution,” said Juan Ramirez, Founder & CEO at NSerio. “This rebranding reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions while maintaining the robust functionality our users have come to rely on.”

What’s changing?

The application name within RelativityOne is transitioning to CaseFlow, but everything you rely on remains the same. GeorgeJon remains the first and only channel partner reselling the solution, offering two distinct options, while CaseFlow is now also available directly from NSerio.

GJ Dossier (Enterprise) – A fully managed Azure solution, infused with industry-leading expertise, best practices, and ongoing optimization for long-term efficiency.

– A fully managed Azure solution, infused with industry-leading expertise, best practices, and ongoing optimization for long-term efficiency. GJ Dossier (Standard) – A self-managed solution for organizations needing full control over their data management, with their own Azure or on-premises storage.

This strategic shift gives you more flexibility than ever, ensuring greater efficiency, stronger control, and a future-proofed data management strategy—built for how you work best.

Stay Ahead of the Curve!

GJ Dossier v2025.1 is here, delivering a whole new level of efficiency, security, and control for Relativity admins. Want a first look? Watch the latest release video or meet us at Legalweek in New York to see how GJ Dossier can transform your data management strategy.

Learn More: GJ Dossier >

Latest Release Video: GJ Dossier Version Release >

Schedule Legalweek Connect: Schedule a Meeting >