LiquidStack Doubles Manufacturing Footprint with Second Facility in Texas

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidStack , a global, full service leader in liquid cooling for data centers, today announced that it has opened a second manufacturing facility in Carrollton, Texas to meet growing customer demand for its liquid cooling solutions. Located just two blocks from LiquidStack’s headquarters and manufacturing site in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, the new 17,000 square foot facility will increase the company’s production capacity, while serving as a new R&D and service training facility.

The expansion comes at a time of significant momentum for LiquidStack. Demand for its high-performance CDU-1MW for direct-to-chip liquid cooling has been strong since its August 2024 launch, with the company having its strongest quarter of financial performance since inception. Additionally, the CDU-1MW was recently named in NVIDIA’s Recommended Vendor List.

“LiquidStack is experiencing unprecedented demand for its high-performance liquid cooling solutions – a trend we are seeing since the scale up of AI workloads being deployed in data centers began in Q4 of last year. We recognize that now is the time to scale our operations to support our customers' growth,” said Joe Capes, CEO, LiquidStack. “Having a U.S.-based manufacturing facility has been a tremendous advantage for our customers, and our second Texas facility will further enable us to support the immense AI infrastructure investments happening globally."

Scaling its production capacity will enable LiquidStack to continue providing consistent lead times to customers, supported by its Quick-Ship program, which ensures faster delivery of critical solutions. This expansion comes at a crucial time when many data center operators are facing delays due to infrastructure supply chain constraints. Visitors coming to LiquidStack’s U.S. facilities will have the opportunity to attend factory tours, experience live demonstrations of the company’s solutions, and see firsthand how the Quick-Ship program accelerates deployment timelines.

LiquidStack is currently expanding its Carrollton team to staff the new location, with new positions available across multiple departments.

"We’ve seen tremendous support and enthusiasm from the Dallas-Fort Worth community since we established our headquarters and inaugural USA manufacturing facility in Carrollton last year,” said Ed King, Senior Vice President, Operations, LiquidStack. “We're committed to investing further in the Metroplex, and with our expanded footprint, we're excited to bring new jobs to north Texas and deepen our connection to this vibrant business community."

LiquidStack’s comprehensive portfolio of liquid cooling solutions is manufactured onsite in its Carrollton facilities, which includes the CDU-1MW , two-phase and single-phase immersion cooling solutions and the company’s MacroModular™ and MicroModular™ data centers.

LiquidStack's second Carrollton facility will be fully operational in May 2025.

About LiquidStack

LiquidStack ™ is the respected leader in liquid cooling for information technology hardware, telecommunications, and blockchain systems. Having pioneered the world’s highest density, most efficient, and sustainable liquid cooling solution in 2012, our advanced liquid cooling solutions continue to serve as the backbone for highly scalable and environmentally safe hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, edge, and blockchain data centers. LiquidStack’s universal direct-to-chip CDUs, DataTank™, EdgeTank™, CryptoTank™, MicroModular™ and MacroModular™ systems and services are enabling real-time advancement of computing and communications while supporting a sustainable planet. Learn more at liquidstack.com .

