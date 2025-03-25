iManage uses Microsoft Co-Authoring to unlock smarter, more efficient collaboration

CHICAGO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced that the Microsoft Co-authoring capability within the iManage knowledge Work platform is now generally available, enhancing collaboration for customers of all sizes, providing an easy way for knowledge workers to work on Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents simultaneously across teams.

Professionals can effortlessly collaborate on documents in real-time or at their own pace, with no need to wait for colleagues to finish before making forward progress. The ability to access and edit content on the iManage platform from anywhere, and co-author documents in real time, reduces friction around collaboration and boosts efficiency, security, and productivity.

“Next Generation co-authoring will serve as a powerful productivity driver for the iManage knowledge work platform,” said Neil Araujo, CEO, iManage. “Benefiting from our deep partnership with Microsoft allows us to give customers a new way to achieve seamless, secure, and efficient document collaboration, without disrupting their workflows or compromising security or compliance. We are pleased to see so many of our customers taking advantage of iManage and Microsoft Co-authoring to optimize their overall productivity and their ability to deliver the best tools to their workforce to collaborate safely and efficiently.”

Additional key benefits of Microsoft Co-authoring include the ability to maintain full control and transparency while co-authoring, creating a worry-free user experience. Document revisions made in real time appear in the iManage timeline view, allowing document owners to instantly see who edited the file and when. Additionally, users can roll back to earlier revisions and catch in-between changes, correct errors, and refine content before locking in a new version. Most importantly, co-authoring is built natively into the iManage platform, so users can collaborate on content while retaining the industry-leading security and governance protections they expect from iManage.

“The Microsoft Co-authoring capability within iManage streamlines collaboration and provides a single source of truth,” said Rob Howard, VP of Product Management, Microsoft 365. “Whether teams work in real-time or asynchronously, Co-authoring offers multiple ways to identify and remove roadblocks on the way to a final version. Professionals can ask questions, request clarifications, and leave comments directly in the document, ensuring important context is in one place within the work product while reducing versioning challenges.”

Previously offered as part of the iManage Early Access Program, Microsoft Co-authoring was used by more than 90 iManage customers, gathering valuable feedback that has helped refine and optimize the experience beginning on July 15, 2024. Now, with its general availability, even more organizations can leverage this powerful capability to enhance collaboration and productivity.

