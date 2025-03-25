PAC Storage Unveils Groundbreaking 5000 Series Data Storage Solutions

ALISO VIEJO, CA, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Storage, a leading manufacturer and provider of innovative data storage solutions, today introduced the 5000 Series Data Storage Solutions. Engineered to meet the high-performance demands of enterprise, AI, media, and HPC workloads, the new lineup includes the Hybrid 90 HDD + 4 NVMe (read/write cache) System and the ultra-fast All-Flash 24 Bay NVMe System. In addition, PAC Storage is now shipping 60TB NVMe drives and 26TB HDD drives, setting new benchmarks for storage density and efficiency in enterprise storage with the capability to run 2.3PB HDD + 240TB NVMe in a single 4U chassis.

The All-Flash 24 Bay 5000 NVMe System is built for applications demanding the lowest latencies and highest throughput. Leveraging cutting-edge NVMe-oF technology and up to 4x 200GbE connectivity, this system provides 50Gb/s throughput and 1.3M IOPS speed for AI, machine learning, video editing, and other data-intensive workflows. These 5000 models offer up to 1.4PB All-Flash NVMe in a single 2U system, ensuring maximum efficiency in mission-critical environments and scalability.

"With the 5000 Series, we provide a next-level platform that adapts to evolving data needs and ever-changing requirements,” said Rick Crane, CEO at PAC Storage. “Overall, our focus is to continue delivering what our clients prefer: robust, on premise storage systems that excel in performance, efficiency, and scalability at a sensible price."

All PAC Storage solutions support file, block, and object storage with an integrated cloud gateway. The architecture prioritizes high availability and data protection with full redundancy, hot-swappable components, and 99.999% uptime.

PAC Storage will be showcasing their latest 5000 systems at the 2025 NABShow, the ultimate technology event for the broadcast, media and entertainment industry, April 6-9, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

About PAC Storage

PAC Storage is a leading provider of high-performance data storage solutions for over 25 years, delivering industry-leading speed, reliability, and scalability for creative professionals, enterprise, and data-intensive industries. With a focus on innovation, data protection, performance, and customer-centric solutions, PAC Storage continues to push the boundaries of storage technology to meet the needs of modern businesses and government organizations. PAC Storage is an affiliate of BOXX Technologies. Learn more at www.pacstorage.com.

