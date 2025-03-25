Silynxcom Secures $300,000 Order from Elite European Special Forces Unit for Advanced In-Ear Communication Systems

Silynxcom Announces Follow-on Order Strengthening Market Leadership; the Company Continues to Expand European Defense Market Penetration as Regional Military Spending Surges to Record Levels

Netanya, Israel, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) ("Silynxcom" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, today announced that it has received a new purchase order valued at approximately $300,000 from an elite special forces unit in Europe for its advanced in-ear tactical communication systems.

This order is a follow-on to a previously fulfilled order from this elite unit, further validating in the Company’s view the exceptional performance and reliability of Silynxcom's cutting-edge in-ear communication technology, which consistently meets the exacting standards required by specialized forces operating in high-risk, tactically complex environments.

"This follow-on order from an elite European special forces unit is another vote of confidence in our advanced in-ear communication systems," said Nir Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom. "As we see defense budgets expanding to record levels across Europe and NATO members with countries accelerating their military modernization programs, we believe that Silynxcom is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for tactical communication solutions that provide critical advantages in high-stakes environments. Repeat business from specialized military units reflects both our technical innovation and our commitment to delivering systems that perform reliably under demanding operational conditions."

Silynxcom's in-ear headset systems provide superior audio clarity, enhanced situational awareness, and exceptional hearing protection while maintaining a low profile that integrates seamlessly with various tactical gear. These systems have been field-tested and combat-proven across diverse operational environments.

The Company continues to expand its presence in the European defense market, where military modernization initiatives and increased defense spending have created strong demand for advanced tactical communication solutions. This order follows several significant contracts announced by the Company in recent months, including orders from the Israel Defense Forces, U.S. Air Force, and Finnish Police.

About Silynxcom Ltd.

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company's in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and on the factory floor. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers in leading military and law enforcements units. The Company's In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company's products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers "in the field." The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.

For additional information about the Company please visit: https://silynxcom.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. For example, the Company uses forward-looking statements when it discusses: the belief that the follow-on order further validates the efficacy of the Company’s technology and that it is a vote of confidence in its systems; the belief that the Company is positioned to meet the growing demand for tactical communication solutions; and the Company’s continued expansion and presence in the European defense market with anticipated defense spending increases. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2024, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Capital Markets & IR Contact

ARX | Capital Market Advisors

North American Equities Desk

ir@silynxcom.com