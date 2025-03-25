Gala Film Launches World’s First Web3 App for LG Smart TVs, Reaching Over 240 Million Fans Globally





LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gala Film has joined forces with LG Electronics to officially become the first-ever Web3 streaming app to launch on the LG Smart TV. This strategic partnership places Gala Film’s innovative streaming platform into millions of households worldwide, bringing the power of decentralized ownership to a new audience in an interactive streaming experience facilitated by LG Smart TV.

With Gala Film, viewers can move beyond traditional streaming and engage with content in new ways. By leveraging Web3 technology, Gala Film allows viewers to watch high-quality content for free while unlocking and owning exclusive tokenized content from the shows and films they love.

Imagine watching a favorite series and, in the end, unlocking never-before-seen content exclusive to fans. Gala Film’s innovative Mystery Boxes allow fans to dive deeper into the series, with access to behind-the-scenes footage, alternate scenes, special surprises, $FILM token rewards, and even real-life prizes like gaming devices or airline tickets! This feature introduces a unique level of gamification to the platform, making the experience more interactive, immersive, and truly rewarding.

Gala Film further redefines the streaming experience by allowing users to own pieces of the content they love through Moments, such as iconic scenes and clips from their favorite shows. These Moments enable fans to be a part of the story. This ownership comes with massive rewards: Users receive a daily allocation of $FILM tokens by owning and collecting moments. This adds a layer of continuous engagement incentives for fans actively watching and unlocking content on the Gala Film platform.

Integrating Gala Film with LG’s Smart TVs marks a significant moment in digital entertainment history. Leveraging LG's advanced smart technology, user-friendly interface, and global audience of nearly a quarter billion fans. Gala Film looks forward to providing seamless access to its Web3 features and subsequent rewards for millions of viewers worldwide.

Explore the future of streaming today—visit Film.gala.com and follow us on X / Twitter at @GoGalaFilms to stay updated on the latest content, features, and rewards!

About Gala Film

Gala Film is a Web3 entertainment platform revolutionizing film production and distribution. With a focus on decentralization, Gala Film empowers creators and audiences alike by delivering exclusive content and unique rewards, fostering a community-driven ecosystem. Visit our platform here to learn more and start receiving rewards today!

About LG Electronics

LG Electronics is a global technology and innovation leader committed to enhancing consumer experiences through cutting-edge solutions. With an extensive portfolio across home entertainment, appliances, and smart devices, LG Electronics continues to shape the future of digital experiences for millions worldwide.

